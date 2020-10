The Weekly Music Thread Gets Name-Dropped

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Apples (via “Tweeter” Zach W. Kelly):

While writing a song about someone and naming it after them goes beyond name-dropping, I couldn’t pass up an opportunity to make a header devoted to both Big Star and the Replacements.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

