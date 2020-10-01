Franchise Festival Podcast – Season 1 Episode 14: Phantom Hourglass

Christian, Spencer, and Hamilton explore the development, gameplay, story, dungeons, and bosses of The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass. The Temple of the Ocean King is litigated at length. Your hosts discover that, though they have very different opinions on this divisive game, they all love Linebeck. Be sure to email us at franchisefestival@gmail.com to let us know what you think.

The show is currently live on franchisefestivalpodcast.com and should be available on all major podcast apps whenever the heck they update their feeds today.

Please also use this discussion space to talk about all things Phantom Hourglass. What are your thoughts on this handheld nautical adventure?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...