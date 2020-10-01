Playoff Baseball: Wild Card Round, Day Three

Here’s a good place to talk all things MLB post-season. Today’s games (all times EDT):

Cincinnati at Atlanta (in progress). Atlanta leads 1 game to 0.

Miami at Chicago Cubs (2pm). Miami leads 1 game to 0.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland (3pm). Series tied at 1 game apiece.

St. Louis at San Diego (7pm). St. Louis leads 1 game to 0.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (10pm). LA leads 1 game to 0.

Remember, these are all best of 3. There could be as many as four games tomorrow, and as few as none.

Play ball!

