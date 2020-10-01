Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 3 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, October 2nd at 9:00AM Pacific
Previous Round Results:
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Petal Meadows
|10
|8
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Let’s Be Lively
|Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
|Marionette’s Tragedy
|4
|11
|Iridion II
|Citizen Discharged
|Iridion II
|Cloudy Stairway
|11
|4
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Hollow Light of the Sealed Land
|Kingdom Hearts
|Hikari (Orchestral)
|10
|6
|Technictix
|Earth Will
|Cave Story
|Meltdown 2
|10
|6
|Wild Arms Alter Code: F
|Holy Mother of Darkness
|The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
|Tarm Ruins
|9
|7
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Main Theme
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Dante Battle
|12
|7
|Kingdom Hearts
|Hikari (Instrumental)
|Tales of Symphonia
|Aviators: Rheards
|12
|5
|Mario Kart: Double Dash
|DK Mountain/Dino Dino Jungle
|Metroid Prime
|Phendrana Drifts
|14
|3
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Mysterious Shop
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|A Place We Should Return To
|11
|5
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Dr. Mario
|Metroid Prime
|Vs. Meta Ridley
|6
|8
|Gitaroo Man
|The Legendary Theme
|Advance Wars
|Sturm’s Theme
|2
|13
|Gitaroo Man
|Resurrection
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Fountain of Dreams
|10
|9
|Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
|Bellflower
|Mega Man Battle Network
|Battle Theme
|7
|7
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Companions That Surpassed Their Tribe
|Final Fantasy X
|Besaid Island
|9
|8
|Final Fantasy XI
|Kazham (RotZ)
|Fire Emblem
|Together, We Ride!
|12
|4
|Halo 2
|Mombasa Suite
Tie time! I’m giving the win to Mega Man Battle Network – Battle Theme over Final Fantasy Tactics Advance – Companions That Surpassed Their Tribe. Score one for the bleeps and bloops!
Elsewhere, we’ve lost a Hikari. Don’t worry, though, we’ve got 3 more where that came from, including another one that won in this very group!