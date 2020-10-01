Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 3 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4

Part 5

Part 6

Part 7

Part 8

Or listen to every song here.

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, October 2nd at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year DoorPetal Meadows108Trails in the Sky FCLet’s Be Lively
Disgaea: Hour of DarknessMarionette’s Tragedy411Iridion IICitizen Discharged
Iridion IICloudy Stairway114Trails in the Sky FCHollow Light of the Sealed Land
Kingdom HeartsHikari (Orchestral)106TechnictixEarth Will
Cave StoryMeltdown 2106Wild Arms Alter Code: FHoly Mother of Darkness
The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of SeasonsTarm Ruins97Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of LibertyMain Theme
Shin Megami Tensei: NocturneDante Battle127Kingdom HeartsHikari (Instrumental)
Tales of SymphoniaAviators: Rheards125Mario Kart: Double DashDK Mountain/Dino Dino Jungle
Metroid PrimePhendrana Drifts143Final Fantasy Tactics AdvanceMysterious Shop
Final Fantasy Tactics AdvanceA Place We Should Return To115Super Smash Bros. MeleeDr. Mario
Metroid PrimeVs. Meta Ridley68Gitaroo ManThe Legendary Theme
Advance WarsSturm’s Theme213Gitaroo ManResurrection
Super Smash Bros. MeleeFountain of Dreams109Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost OceanBellflower
Mega Man Battle NetworkBattle Theme77Final Fantasy Tactics AdvanceCompanions That Surpassed Their Tribe
Final Fantasy XBesaid Island98Final Fantasy XIKazham (RotZ)
Fire EmblemTogether, We Ride!124Halo 2Mombasa Suite

Tie time! I’m giving the win to Mega Man Battle Network – Battle Theme over Final Fantasy Tactics Advance – Companions That Surpassed Their Tribe. Score one for the bleeps and bloops!

Elsewhere, we’ve lost a Hikari. Don’t worry, though, we’ve got 3 more where that came from, including another one that won in this very group!