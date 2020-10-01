Best Video Game Song Tournament, 01-04: Top 256 (Part 3 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, October 2nd at 9:00AM Pacific

Previous Round Results:

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Petal Meadows 10 8 Trails in the Sky FC Let’s Be Lively Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Marionette’s Tragedy 4 11 Iridion II Citizen Discharged Iridion II Cloudy Stairway 11 4 Trails in the Sky FC Hollow Light of the Sealed Land Kingdom Hearts Hikari (Orchestral) 10 6 Technictix Earth Will Cave Story Meltdown 2 10 6 Wild Arms Alter Code: F Holy Mother of Darkness The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons Tarm Ruins 9 7 Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Main Theme Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Dante Battle 12 7 Kingdom Hearts Hikari (Instrumental) Tales of Symphonia Aviators: Rheards 12 5 Mario Kart: Double Dash DK Mountain/Dino Dino Jungle Metroid Prime Phendrana Drifts 14 3 Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Mysterious Shop Final Fantasy Tactics Advance A Place We Should Return To 11 5 Super Smash Bros. Melee Dr. Mario Metroid Prime Vs. Meta Ridley 6 8 Gitaroo Man The Legendary Theme Advance Wars Sturm’s Theme 2 13 Gitaroo Man Resurrection Super Smash Bros. Melee Fountain of Dreams 10 9 Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Bellflower Mega Man Battle Network Battle Theme 7 7 Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Companions That Surpassed Their Tribe Final Fantasy X Besaid Island 9 8 Final Fantasy XI Kazham (RotZ) Fire Emblem Together, We Ride! 12 4 Halo 2 Mombasa Suite

Tie time! I’m giving the win to Mega Man Battle Network – Battle Theme over Final Fantasy Tactics Advance – Companions That Surpassed Their Tribe. Score one for the bleeps and bloops!

Elsewhere, we’ve lost a Hikari. Don’t worry, though, we’ve got 3 more where that came from, including another one that won in this very group!

