Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What show has had the best Halloween special?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1ST, 2020:

A World Of Calm Series Premiere (HBO Max)Bellingcat (Topic)Code 404 Series (Peacock)

Connecting Series Premiere (NBC)

CripTales Series Premiere (BBC America)

Gangs Of London Season Premiere (AMC+)

Good Morning Veronica (Netflix)

Let’s Be Real (Fox)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix)

Pasal Kau (Netflix)

Scare Me (Shudder)

The Salisbury Poisonings (AMC+)

The Worst Witch (Netflix)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2ND, 2020:

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix)Emily In Paris Series Premiere (Netflix)

Kingdom Of Silence (Showtime)

Monsterland Series Premiere (Hulu)

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 (Amazon)

Song Exploder Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Binding (Netflix)

The Real Black Panther (NatGeo)

Tiny World (Apple TV+)

Undercover Boss Season Premiere (CBS)

Vampires Vs. The Bronx (Netflix)

Warrior Season Two Premiere (Cinemax)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3RD, 2020:

Country At Heart (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4TH, 2020:

black-ish Election Special (ABC)Britannia Season Two Premiere (Epix)

Cobra Series Premiere (PBS)

First Ladies Series Premiere (CNN)

Flesh And Blood On Masterpiece (PBS)

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)

Pandora Season Premiere (The CW)

Primal (Adult Swim)

The Comedy Store (Showtime)

The Good Lord Bird Series Premiere (Showtime)

The Walking Dead Season Ten Finale (AMC)

The Walking Dead: The World Beyond Series Premiere (AMC)

Top Ten Revealed Season Premiere (AXS TV)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5TH, 2020:

Soulmates Season Two Premiere (AMC)

Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan Series Premiere (PBS)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6TH, 2020:

Black Box (Amazon)

Dolly Parton…Here I Am (Netflix)Don’t Be Tardy…..Season Eight Premiere (Bravo)

Ellen’s Game Of Games Season Premiere (NBC)Frontline: America Unprotected: The Medical Supply Crisis (PBS)

Latino Vote: Dispatches From The Battleground (PBS)

NeXt Series Premiere (Fox)

Special Division Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix)

Swamp Thing Series Broadcast Premiere (The CW)

The Hispanic Heritage Awards (PBS)

The Lie (Amazon)

Welcome To The Blumhouse Series Premiere (Amazon)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7TH, 2020:

Dr. Who: The Faceless Ones (BBC America)

Vice Presidential Debate At The University Of Utah (various networks)

