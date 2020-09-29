The First Presidential Debate Live Thread

Here’s a thread for those of us who will be following the first debate between President Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden. It will run from 9:00 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern. Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace is hosting. The debate will consist of six segments, with each getting around 15 minutes. The topics scheduled for discussion are:
- Trump’s and Biden’s records
- The Supreme Court
- COVID-19
- The economy
- Race and violence in U.S. cities
- The integrity of the election
Each candidate will have two minutes to respond to the opening question in each segment. Candidates will get a chance to respond to each other as well.
Please remember the Mayor McSquirrel rule remains firmly in place in this thread.