The First Presidential Debate Live Thread

Here’s a thread for those of us who will be following the first debate between President Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden. It will run from 9:00 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern. Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace is hosting. The debate will consist of six segments, with each getting around 15 minutes. The topics scheduled for discussion are:

  • Trump’s and Biden’s records
  • The Supreme Court
  • COVID-19
  • The economy
  • Race and violence in U.S. cities
  • The integrity of the election

Each candidate will have two minutes to respond to the opening question in each segment. Candidates will get a chance to respond to each other as well.

Please remember the Mayor McSquirrel rule remains firmly in place in this thread.