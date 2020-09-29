The First Presidential Debate Live Thread

Here’s a thread for those of us who will be following the first debate between President Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden. It will run from 9:00 to 10:30 p.m. Eastern. Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace is hosting. The debate will consist of six segments, with each getting around 15 minutes. The topics scheduled for discussion are:

Trump’s and Biden’s records

The Supreme Court

COVID-19

The economy

Race and violence in U.S. cities

The integrity of the election

Each candidate will have two minutes to respond to the opening question in each segment. Candidates will get a chance to respond to each other as well.

Please remember the Mayor McSquirrel rule remains firmly in place in this thread.

