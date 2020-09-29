Creative Endeavors Gets Hawkish

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photo, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Hawks! Here are some recent Hawk photos I’ve taken. Hawks, of all kind, are one of my favorite birds to photograph. They are beautiful and majestic birds of prey that I find wherever I go to take pictures; often they’ll hang out in my yard. This year a nest popped up in my neighborhood, so I got to take some pictures of baby hawks for the first time. The most common kind around here are the Red-tailed Hawk and the Cooper’s Hawk.







Babies!



Slightly older Baby!









Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mycapecodadventurepictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

