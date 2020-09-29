Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Top 256 (Part 1 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Full playlists coming soon!

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, September 30th at 9:00AM Pacific

Diversity Runoff Results:

Final Fantasy XThe Sending710Sonic Adventure 2Down in the Base…for Hidden Base
Final Fantasy XSeymour’s Ambition79Mega Man Battle Network 2Home Town (ACDC Town)
Final Fantasy XAssault413Guilty Gear XXThe Midnight Carnival
Final Fantasy XBrass de Chocobo59Parappa The Rapper 2Food Court
Super Smash Bros. MeleeYoshis Island (SMW theme)811Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und BöseImage Theme
Final Fantasy XChallenge114Final Fantasy XIVana’diel March
Super Smash Bros. MeleeJungle Japes1010.hack//Aura’s Theme
Super Smash Bros. MeleeFire Emblem118Star Ocean: Till the End of TimeFly Away in the Violet Sky
Super Smash Bros. MeleePoke Floats416Guilty Gear XXHoly Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)
Super Smash Bros. MeleeKongo Jungle109Sonic Adventure 2On the Edge…for Eternal Engine
Final Fantasy XHymn of the Fayth – Valefor512Final Fantasy X-2Nagi Heigen

A pretty good day for challengers, all told. I broke one tie in favor of Jungle Japes, but even with that challengers won 7 times to the favorites’ 4.

Fun Facts About The Top 256:

Spoiler

Coming soon!

[collapse]