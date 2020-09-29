Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Top 256 (Part 1 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post1, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, September 30th at 9:00AM Pacific
Diversity Runoff Results:
|Final Fantasy X
|The Sending
|7
|10
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Down in the Base…for Hidden Base
|Final Fantasy X
|Seymour’s Ambition
|7
|9
|Mega Man Battle Network 2
|Home Town (ACDC Town)
|Final Fantasy X
|Assault
|4
|13
|Guilty Gear XX
|The Midnight Carnival
|Final Fantasy X
|Brass de Chocobo
|5
|9
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Food Court
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Yoshis Island (SMW theme)
|8
|11
|Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse
|Image Theme
|Final Fantasy X
|Challenge
|11
|4
|Final Fantasy XI
|Vana’diel March
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Jungle Japes
|10
|10
|.hack//
|Aura’s Theme
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Fire Emblem
|11
|8
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Fly Away in the Violet Sky
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Poke Floats
|4
|16
|Guilty Gear XX
|Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead)
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Kongo Jungle
|10
|9
|Sonic Adventure 2
|On the Edge…for Eternal Engine
|Final Fantasy X
|Hymn of the Fayth – Valefor
|5
|12
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Nagi Heigen
A pretty good day for challengers, all told. I broke one tie in favor of Jungle Japes, but even with that challengers won 7 times to the favorites’ 4.
Fun Facts About The Top 256:
