Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Top 256 (Part 1 of 8)

After 34 groups and a runoff, we’ve got our top 256! It’s finally time for the playoffs! Each day we’ll go through 32 songs, which means the top 256 will be split into 8 parts.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Full playlists coming soon!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, September 30th at 9:00AM Pacific

Diversity Runoff Results:

Final Fantasy X The Sending 7 10 Sonic Adventure 2 Down in the Base…for Hidden Base Final Fantasy X Seymour’s Ambition 7 9 Mega Man Battle Network 2 Home Town (ACDC Town) Final Fantasy X Assault 4 13 Guilty Gear XX The Midnight Carnival Final Fantasy X Brass de Chocobo 5 9 Parappa The Rapper 2 Food Court Super Smash Bros. Melee Yoshis Island (SMW theme) 8 11 Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Image Theme Final Fantasy X Challenge 11 4 Final Fantasy XI Vana’diel March Super Smash Bros. Melee Jungle Japes 10 10 .hack// Aura’s Theme Super Smash Bros. Melee Fire Emblem 11 8 Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Fly Away in the Violet Sky Super Smash Bros. Melee Poke Floats 4 16 Guilty Gear XX Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) Super Smash Bros. Melee Kongo Jungle 10 9 Sonic Adventure 2 On the Edge…for Eternal Engine Final Fantasy X Hymn of the Fayth – Valefor 5 12 Final Fantasy X-2 Nagi Heigen

A pretty good day for challengers, all told. I broke one tie in favor of Jungle Japes, but even with that challengers won 7 times to the favorites’ 4.

Fun Facts About The Top 256:

Fun Facts About The Top 256:

