The Monday Politics Thread is Surging

The president seemingly does not care about the more than 200,000 Americans who have lost their lives as a result of the coronavirus, but we do know one thing he cares deeply about — his golf game.



Before hitting the links at one own private golf courses in Virginia on Saturday — for the 298th time in his presidency — Trump took to Twitter and thumbed out a slew of attacks and lies.



Once again Trump lied about Joe Biden taking performance-enhancing drugs: “I will be strongly demanding a Drug Test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the Debate on Tuesday night. Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

A Kentucky State Police ballistics report does not support state Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s assertion that Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot a police officer the night she was killed.



Cameron said Wednesday the investigation of Taylor’s death March 13 ruled out “friendly fire” from officer Brett Hankison as the source of the shot that went through Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly’s thigh, prompting him and officer Myles Cosgrove to return fire, killing Taylor.



The KSP report says that “due to limited markings of comparative value,” the 9mm bullet that hit and exited Mattingly was neither “identified nor eliminated as having been fired” from Walker’s gun.

This is my shocked face. Totally shocked.

So, the coronavirus numbers are surging again, mostly in the Midwest, with Wisconsin apparently leading the pack. I swear, once upon a time this was a progressive state not run by morons. But at least we don’t have brain eating amoeba like Texas apparently does.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...