Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Diversity Runoff Playoff

Group play is over, and it’s almost time for the top 256! But, before we start that, we have one final, desperate plea for expanded horizons: it’s the Diversity Runoff!

Our initial top 256 featured 16 songs from Final Fantasy X and 15 from Super Smash Bros. Melee. The bottom 6 for FFX and 5 for SSBM will face off against the top 11 songs to bubble out in a single playoff round. Winning songs advance, and are seeded based on their group play percentage ranking.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post , or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s matchups here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, September 29th at 9:00AM Pacific

