Albums By The Year: 1994

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
1994 was great, wasn’t it? i only ever listened to the same stuff everyone else did back then, and i still loved a lot of it. Everything just felt so massively iconic to me at the time, even if i didn’t necessarily enjoy all of it. These are just unexamined biases, but surely someone here will know what i mean
TLC – CrazySexyCool
Joni Mitchell – Turbulent Indigo
Sunny Day Real Estate – Diary
Pavement – Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain
Nine Inch Nails – The Downward Spiral
Stereolab – Mars Audiac Quintet
Alice In Chains – Jar Of Flies
Soundgarden – Superunknown
Pearl Jam – Vitalogy
Beastie Boys – Ill Communication
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Creepin On Ah Come Up
Stone Temple Pilots – Purple
Down By Law – Punkrockacademyfightsong
Drive Like Jehu – Yank Crime
Gravediggaz – 6 Feet Deep
R.E.M. – Monster
Tori Amos – Under The Pink
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Let Love In
The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready To Die
Nas – Illmatic
The Cranberries – No Need To Argue
Warren G – Regulate…. G Funk Era
Da Brat – Funkdafied
Des’ree – i Ain’t Moving
Boyz II Men – II