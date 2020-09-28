Music

Albums By The Year: 1994

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1994 was great, wasn’t it? i only ever listened to the same stuff everyone else did back then, and i still loved a lot of it. Everything just felt so massively iconic to me at the time, even if i didn’t necessarily enjoy all of it. These are just unexamined biases, but surely someone here will know what i mean

1994

TLC – CrazySexyCool

Joni Mitchell – Turbulent Indigo

Sunny Day Real Estate – Diary

Pavement – Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain

Nine Inch Nails – The Downward Spiral

Stereolab – Mars Audiac Quintet

Alice In Chains – Jar Of Flies

Soundgarden – Superunknown

Pearl Jam – Vitalogy

Beastie Boys – Ill Communication

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Creepin On Ah Come Up

Stone Temple Pilots – Purple

Down By Law – Punkrockacademyfightsong

Drive Like Jehu – Yank Crime

Gravediggaz – 6 Feet Deep

R.E.M. – Monster

Tori Amos – Under The Pink

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Let Love In

The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready To Die

Nas – Illmatic

The Cranberries – No Need To Argue

Warren G – Regulate…. G Funk Era

Da Brat – Funkdafied

Des’ree – i Ain’t Moving

Boyz II Men – II

