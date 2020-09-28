Albums By The Year: 1994

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1994 was great, wasn’t it? i only ever listened to the same stuff everyone else did back then, and i still loved a lot of it. Everything just felt so massively iconic to me at the time, even if i didn’t necessarily enjoy all of it. These are just unexamined biases, but surely someone here will know what i mean

1994 TLC – CrazySexyCool Joni Mitchell – Turbulent Indigo Sunny Day Real Estate – Diary Pavement – Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain Nine Inch Nails – The Downward Spiral Stereolab – Mars Audiac Quintet Alice In Chains – Jar Of Flies Soundgarden – Superunknown Pearl Jam – Vitalogy Beastie Boys – Ill Communication Bone Thugs-N-Harmony – Creepin On Ah Come Up Stone Temple Pilots – Purple Down By Law – Punkrockacademyfightsong Drive Like Jehu – Yank Crime Gravediggaz – 6 Feet Deep R.E.M. – Monster Tori Amos – Under The Pink Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Let Love In The Notorious B.I.G. – Ready To Die Nas – Illmatic The Cranberries – No Need To Argue Warren G – Regulate…. G Funk Era Da Brat – Funkdafied Des’ree – i Ain’t Moving Boyz II Men – II [collapse]

