The Weekly Music Thread Does a Double Take

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Duets

What are some of your favorite duets? What unlikely pairings worked extremely well? And which ones are best forgotten?

Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan seem like an odd pairing, but to date they have collaborated on three albums, with Campbell writing and producing while Lanegan accompanies Campbell on vocals. While the music of their previous bands and their work as solo artists may seem very different on the surface, their contrasting styles actually complement each other really well. All of the albums they’ve made together are great, though my favorite and arguably their best is their first collaboration, 2006’s Ballad of the Broken Seas.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

