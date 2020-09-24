Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: You can eliminate one high-profile network and all of its content. Which one do you eliminate?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24TH, 2020:

Bridezillas Season Premiere (WEtv)Celebrity Family Feud Season Premiere (ABC)

Match Game Season Premiere (ABC)

Press Your Luck Series Premiere (ABC)

Star Trek: Discovery Broadcast Premiere (CBS)

The Chef Show Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH, 2020:

A Perfect Crime Series Premiere (Netflix)

A Wilderness Of Errors Series Premiere (FX)

Country-ish Series Premiere (Netflix)

Haute Dig Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Magic Of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Series Premiere (Disney+)

Pubic Trust (YouTube)

Secret Society Of Second Born Royals (Disney+)

Sneakerheads Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Greatest #AtHome Videos Season Premiere (CBS)

The School Nurse Files Series Premiere (Netflix)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27TH, 2020:

Belushi (Showtime)

Bless The Harts Season Premiere (Fox)

Bob’s Burgers Season Premiere (Fox)

Family Guy Season Premiere (Fox)

Impeachment: American Crime Story Season Premiere (FX)

The Simpsons Season Premiere (Fox)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28TH, 2020:

The Weakest Link Premiere (NBC)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29TH, 2020:

Little People, Big World Season Premiere (TLC)Love Island Season Two Finale (CBS)Michelle Buteau: Welcome To Buteaupia (Netflix)

Presidential Debate At The University Of Notre Dame (various networks)

Sweet Home Septuplets Season Premiere (TLC)

Tu Es Mon Fils (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH, 2020:

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix)

Blood On The Wall (NatGeo)

The Boys In The Band (Netflix)

The Glorias (Amazon)

The News With Shepard Smith Series Premiere (CNBC)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...