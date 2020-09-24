The Thursday Politics Thread Will See What Happens

Mornin Politocadoes!

Computer issues this morning so this will be a quick post.

Shockingly, the Crime President will not commit to a peaceful transition of power. ‘We’ll see what happens’, he said on live tv. Sure sounds like things won’t be settled in November. Stunning, I know.

In any case, welcome to Thursday! The Mayor McSquirrell Rule is in effect (yes, even now). Please be excellent to each other! Please be careful if you’re going out to protest the blatant lack of justice afforded to people like Breonna Taylor. Wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands as we are still in a pandemic.

