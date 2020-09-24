Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Sept. 24

Today’s contestants are:

Sameer, a writer, chased a roadrunner and paid the price;

Sara, a clinical social worker, had fun with a hawk; and

Robert, a copy editor, was an extra on “Parks and Recreation”. Robert is a one-day champ with winnings of $18,401.

For the second straight game, Robert found all three DDs and missed two of them. This helped Sara hold a small lead into FJ with $12,000 vs. $11,200 for Sameer and $10,200 for Robert.

DD1, $1,000 – 3-WORD PHRASES – If you do this you’re either literally handing a dollar bill to someone, or shifting responsibility (Robert won $3,400 on a true DD to increase his lead.)

DD2, $2,000 – FAREWELL ADDRESSES – She breathed her last in 1901 at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, surrounded by many children & grandchildren (Robert lost $3,200 from his score of $14,800 vs. $11,200 for Sara.)

DD3, $800 – BODIES OF WATER – This river flows in to Lake Constance, which borders Switzerland, Germany and Austria (Robert dropped $5,000 from his total of $14,800 vs. $11,200 for Sara. That’s correct, the scores for Robert and Sara were exactly the same as when Robert found DD2.)

FJ – ASTRONOMY – Discovered in 1967, the 1st of these was dubbed LGM-1 — the perceived signal was jokingly thought to be from little green men

​​Only Sameer was correct on FJ, adding $11,000 to win with $22,200.

Football fumbles: In the “A” category, no one knew Alabama’s key gridiron rival is Auburn.

That’s before our time: The players couldn’t come up with the kind of professionals that go along with “Guns and Money” in the Warren Zevon song title, “Lawyers”.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is pass the buck? DD2 – Who was Queen Victoria? DD3 – What is the Rhine? FJ – What is a pulsar?

