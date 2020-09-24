Drag Race Holland Season 1: Episode 2 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of Drag Race Holland!

Tonight, the remaining queens create their own workout videos, coached by former Olympian Olga Commandeur. Will they impress guest judges, Nikkie de Jager (aka makeup guru NikkieTutorials) and singer Roxeanne Hazes? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s episode!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...