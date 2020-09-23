WTF ASIA 127: Rebirth (2011)

Available…erm…online…if you can find it. Approximately 148 minutes.

When Kiwako got pregnant, Hiroshi had convinced her to get an abortion, saying that he wanted to wait until he divorced Etsuko before starting a family with her. Either he was lying at the time or he got cold feet, because he stayed with Etsuko. Kiwako tried to stay away, but Etsuko would frequently harass her; not about trying to take her husband, but about getting knocked up, getting an abortion, and seemingly becoming infertile afterwards. The harassment worsened after Etsuko got pregnant with Erina.

When Erina was four months old, Kiwako abducted her and called her Kaoru, the name that she would have given her baby. Around her fourth birthday, Erina was found and Kiwako was put away for six years. Etsuko would have preferred her be put to death. It would take a long time for Erina to accept her name, and to accept Hiroshi and Etsuko as her real parents. Even then, it was only intellectually; she would be unable to really grow close to them, despite their best efforts.

Twenty years later, Erina is a woman alone. She got into a relationship with her married college instructor and has tried unsuccessfully to break it off. Otherwise, she does not really have anyone else and seems okay with that. Well, except for John Mayer; she listens to John Mayer. She has been living a rather anonymous life when a woman around her age approaches her. Her name is Ando, a freelance writer who has been researching Erina’s abduction case. Erina claims to have forgotten all of it, so Ando hands her a folder of news clippings.

After a bit of uncertainty, Erina starts looking at the clippings, and parts of her past come up. Some of it is of her returning to her parents and seeing them as strangers. Some of it is of the first day of her abduction. Ando approaches her the next night, and Erina takes a walk with her, if only to use her as an excuse to keep her sort-of boyfriend away. Ando tells her that she wants to write about the abduction and Erina restates that she does not remember anything. Ando, about as excitable and impulsive as Erina is reserved, kind of invites herself to Erina’s home and, specifically, to her fridge.

The next morning, Ando starts her interview. Erina reveals that she had actually read several of those documents years ago, having peaked at them when her mother took them home and tried to hide them. She claimed that they confused her with all of the information and sensationalism to the point where she felt that she was reading about someone else. Perhaps she is reading about someone else, specifically about Kiwako.

Kiwako had stayed at a friend’s place overnight, claiming that the baby was hers, that her name was Kaoru, and that the father hit Kaoru. When news of the abduction grew, Kiwako took Kaoru to another city, eventually settling in at what initially appeared to be a nun-run women’s shelter called Angel House. It is there that they would stay for the next few years, taking the names Ruth and Rebecca.

Hiroshi visits Erina one day to give her some money and to ask her to call her mother. Erina rejects the money and, seemingly without malice, says that he is no good at playing the father. This visit brings back memories of when she tried to run away from her parents to find the woman whom she still considered her mother and of one of the times when Etsuko broke down, scaring her into a string of desperately confused apologies.

I should probably stop here, as there is quite a bit more plot and a string of reveals that start coming right after this point, which would muddle up this post. It was already difficult writing a summary of the first fifty-five minutes, as the flashbacks jump around quite a bit in the early stages.