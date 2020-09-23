Books

The Book Nook

Welcome to the Book Nook!  This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism. 

This week’s recommended discussion:  Banned Book Week begins Sunday.  What experiences have you had with censored books?  What are some of you favorite banned titles?

Banned and challenged list from the ALA:  http://www.ala.org/advocacy/bbooks/frequentlychallengedbooks/classics 
Wikipedia’s list of books banned by governments, by country:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_books_banned_by_governments

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone.  The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:
9/30:  treat yourself
10/7:  adaptations redux (always new ones to discuss)
10/14:  swap out books from high school required reading lists
10/21:  trick or treat (h/t MisterSplendiferous)
10/28:  masters of horror (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.