Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: Banned Book Week begins Sunday. What experiences have you had with censored books? What are some of you favorite banned titles?

Banned and challenged list from the ALA: http://www.ala.org/advocacy/bbooks/frequentlychallengedbooks/classics

Wikipedia’s list of books banned by governments, by country: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_books_banned_by_governments

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

9/30: treat yourself

10/7: adaptations redux (always new ones to discuss)

10/14: swap out books from high school required reading lists

10/21: trick or treat (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

10/28: masters of horror (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

