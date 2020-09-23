Sports Corner Goes to All the Playoffs

There is a non-zero chance that next Wednesday night, there will be a Stanley Cup Finals game 7, an NBA Western Conference game seven, and a full slate of MLB playoffs. Alas, the WNBA is scheduled to have the night off. And as it’s not a weekend, there is even a chance someone might watch these games instead of football. It’s all kind of exciting, as long as the bubbles and protocols hold.

And perhaps as long as the players don’t get injured. Sunday was, even by NFL standards, pretty brutal. Though there is the silver lining of Blake Bortles being signed by the Broncos. (I wonder how he feels about thousands of fans of both football and The Good Place following his career.)

As ever, all sports subjects welcome from a safe distance.

