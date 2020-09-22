LGBT+ Weekly Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Gita Jackson, a tech reporter that mainly focuses on video games. She has worked for Kotaku and is currently employed by Vice.

In the news, His Opponent Attacked Him For Being a Drag Queen. He Won By 22 Points Anyway

For project of the day, I’m going to recommend a pretty recent one, Anjimile’s Giver Taker.

Optional Topic: What are some LGBT+ Meccas you have been to?

