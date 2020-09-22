Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Sept. 22

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Reshima, a researcher, goes to conventions with her K-Pop fan daughter;

Tyler!, a freelance writer, fell off the stage during a high school musical; and

Dana, a book dealer-mom, got a bad haircut from a nervous stylist. Dana is a one-day champ with winnings of $25,200.

It looked like it would be a sure runaway for Dana when Tyler missed DD3. But a miss by Dana on a $2,000 clue combined with a late rally by Tyler kept the game alive with Dana at $21,600 vs. $11,200 for Tyler and $5,600 for Reshima.

DD1, $800 – THE LANGUAGE OF LIKE – To venerate, say, a specific Revolutionary War nighttime equestrian (Dana added $2,000 from her leading score of $3,400.)

DD2, $1,600 – THE MAN, THE POETRY – “Back from the mouth of Hell, all that was left of them, left of six hundred (Dana won $5,000 from her total of $14,600 vs. $6,800 for Tyler.)

DD3, $1,600 – AMERICANS IN PARIS – In 1803 this American launched an experimental steamboat on a river in Paris (Tyler lost $4,000 from his score of $11,200 vs. $23,600 for Dana.)

FJ – DIPLOMACY – The book “The Eagle & the Elephant” is about the relationship between the U.S. and this Asian country beginning in 1833

​​Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Dana dropped $2,000 to win with $19,600 for a two-day total of $44,800.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the ancient “people who lived up to their name” by “tearing up the tiles of the Temple of Jupiter” were the Vandals.

This day in Trebekistan: Hockey legend Gordie Howe is Alex’s hero.

Judging the writers: Given that there is another book by the same title about the relationship between the U.S. and India, this has to go down as a very, very tough beat for Tyler, who gave India as a response to FJ.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is revere? DD2 – Who was Tennyson? DD3 – Who was Fulton? FJ – What is Thailand?

