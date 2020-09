This week I’m using this thread to brag about the wonderful and creative Avocado folk who play Werewolf.

I recently ran a game where one of the roles was to force other players to draw and post pictures of monsters (if that’s confusing, well … it’s a WW thing). The gallery below showcases the art made for the game, including the user names of the players in their drawings.

What did you do this weekend?

