The Monday Politics Thread Mourns an Icon

The national opinion poll, conducted Sept. 19-20 after Ginsburg’s death was announced, suggests that many Americans object to President Donald Trump’s plan, backed by many Senate Republicans, to push through another lifetime appointee and cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.



The poll found that 62% of American adults agreed the vacancy should be filled by the winner of the Nov. 3 matchup between Trump and Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, while 23% disagreed and the rest said they were not sure.



Eight out of 10 Democrats – and five in 10 Republicans – agreed that the appointment should wait until after the election.

I want to believe, but the odds are not in our favor. Which four GOP senators will grow a spine and vote against confirmation? I know we have names we toss around, but we all also know how wibbly wobbly they are. I think the best we can hope for is a very long confirmation process that lasts long enough to prevent Trump’s choice from being confirmed.

Kelly, a former astronaut and the husband of ex-Rep. Gabby Giffords, is favored to prevail over appointed Republican Sen. Martha McSally. And Arizona law indicates he could be sworn in by Nov. 30, during the lame-duck session of Congress when Republicans may try to push through a Ginsburg replacement if they are unable to do so before the election.



That could potentially narrow Senate Republicans’ current 53-to-47 majority as they rush to fill the vacancy on the high court before January when a new Congress and possibly new president will be sworn in. Right now, four Senate Republicans would have to defect to block an appointment, but if Kelly is in office, then only three would need to bolt. And all eyes are currently focused on three possible GOP defections — Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah.

Well, shit. Wouldn’t that be something.

This election is a critical reminder of how far the Latino community has come in Texas since the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. A lot has changed since that time. Back then, it wasn’t uncommon to see signs in Texas restaurants and stores that read “No Dogs, No Mexicans, No Blacks Allowed.” And discriminatory tactics such as poll taxes and literacy tests kept thousands of Latinos and African Americans from voting in our state.



But change didn’t happen because of inertia; it was due to the hard work of Latinos and communities of color who took their fight to the streets, the courts and the voting booth.



In 2020, we have a lot to gain – and a lot to lose. … In 2018, nearly 60% of eligible Latino voters reported they were not contacted by any campaign or candidate in the weeks before the election. Getting young Latino voters out requires sustained investment in community-led “get out the vote” efforts and Latino voting rights organizations. Still, most Latinos say candidates and their campaigns don’t talk to them.

This is an inevitable consequence of race issues being literally defined as black and white. And during an election year such as this one, while campaigns are flaunting their black community outreach efforts, Biden is floundering in Florida once again, because no one seems to want to bother remembering Cubans =/= the majority of Latinx, and running on immigration doesn’t matter to them like it does to other Latinx communities. Puerto Ricans are citizens. Mexicans and Central Americans and South Americans come here to find jobs and to run from the violence that the US is greatly responsible for. And it’s not even just Latinx; what are we seeing of outreach to Native communities? There’s some, to be sure, but it would also be nice to see this effort on a bigger scale, to act as if our communities are just as important as Middle America sitting in a fucking diner, being asked what they fear from Biden winning. To see prime time commercials in Spanish, or tribal language for the area.

Maybe I’m just getting grumpy and old, but maybe it’s also a consequence of growing up and living in a place where I was always ignored. Maybe I would like to see less of that and more recognition of those who aren’t racist, homophobic, transphobic jerk asses.

It’s Monday again. Keep it civil.

