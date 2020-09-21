Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Sept. 21

Introducing today’s contestants:

Dana, a book dealer-mom, dropped her husband off at the wrong starting line;

Brian, an attorney, whose small apartment and young son complicate Jeopardy! watching; and

Sarah, a music teacher, loves Princess Aurora from “Sleeping Beauty”. Sarah is a one-day champ with winnings of $19,801.

Brian was in command most of the way, but a miss on DD2 helped keep the game close as Brian entered FJ with $15.400 vs. $12,600 for Dana and $6,400 for Sarah.

DD1, $1,000 – TUNNELS – The world’s highest vehicular tunnel is on I-70, 60 miles west of this state capital (On the last clue of the round, Brian won $1,600 from his leading score of $6,800.)

DD2, $1,600 – AMERICAN HISTORY – This President was said to regret his decision “not to hang John C. Calhoun” as a traitor (Brian lost $3,000 from his total of $14,000 vs. $5,400 for Dana.)

DD3 – Not seen

FJ – PIONEERING EDUCATORS – Before going into education, she graduated from the University of Rome in 1896 & was named assistant doctor at its psych clinic

​​Dana and Sarah were correct on FJ. Dana forced herself to be right to have any chance to win by betting everything, and the gamble paid off to the tune of $25,200.

Triple Stumpers of the day: In a category about rooms, no one knew a sub-zero would be found in a kitchen, or that “indoor games like 20 questions” are named for the parlor.

That’s before our time: In “Rock Stars”, no one could identify a vintage photo of “California sound” singer-songwriter Jackson Browne.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex somewhat begrudgingly accepted Sarah’s phrasing of “Is it Sirius XM Radio”?

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Denver? DD2 – Who was Andrew Jackson? FJ – Who was Montessori?

