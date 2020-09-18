Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Sept. 18

Introducing today’s contestants:

Herman, a filmmaker who observed Mexican Federales;

Sarah, a music teacher, has been singing in choirs since age 5; and

Joe, a student, wants to be a “human flag”. Joe is a one-day champ with winnings of $20,100.

Joe had a chance to jump from third to first place on DD3, but chose to make a modest wager, helping Sarah maintain the lead into FJ with $13,800 vs. $9,900 for Joe and $9,200 for Herman.

DD1, (video) $400 – “ISM”s – (Shown is an old-timey photo of a man with a mustache and long, bushy white hair and beard) Term for the ideas, theories and methods named for the man seen here (Joe lost his entire “true $1,000 and zero cents”.)

DD2, $1,600 – MOVIES’ LAST LINES – Barnard Hughes: “One thing about living in Santa Carla I could never stomach: all the damn vampires” (Herman won $3,200 on a true DD to move into second behind Sarah with $9,000.)

DD3, $1,600 – WORDS & PHRASES – Originally a sci-fi term for a trainee astronaut, this 2-word term now describes someone not in touch with reality (Joe won $2,500 from his score of $7,800 to remain in third place behind Sarah at $11,800.)

FJ – ENGLISH POETS – An 1816 poem by him says, “That with music loud and long, I would build that dome in air, that sunny dome!”

​​Only Sarah was correct on FJ, adding $6,001 to win with $19,801.

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the “ism” that is fought against by the Gray Panthers is ageism, or that the hometown of Muhammad Ali is Louisville.

One more thing: Joe and Herman incorrectly responded to FJ with Byron, who was prominently mentioned in a Daily Double two games ago. If they had observed that game which was recorded the same day, they might have considered avoiding that name as unlikely to be reused that soon.

​Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Marxism? DD2 – What is “The Lost Boys”? DD3 – What is a space cadet? FJ – Who was Coleridge?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...