In Memoriam: Ruth Bader Ginsburg 1933-2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening of complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 87. Obviously, this news has hit all of us hard. She was an inspiration and an icon in so many ways.



Please use this space to talk about her life, her accomplishments, how she inspired you and what her death means to you. And to vent. Lots of venting.



Be good to each other.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...