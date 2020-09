It’s Identify This GIF! And this week’s prize is a Cadillac Eldorado. It’s very simple, really:

Post a SFW (or spoilered) GIF Identify the source ??? Profit!

This is an open space where no one should feel uncomfortable, so please do not post sexualised or objectifying images. Don’t make it weird!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...