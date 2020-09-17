Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: With some high profile shows opting for weekly episode drops recently, which do you prefer; that method or all at once?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH, 2020:

All In: The Battle For Democracy (Amazon)

Bradshaw Bunch Series Premiere (E!)

Departure Series Premiere (Peacock)

Dragon’s Dogma Series Premiere (Netflix)

Flipping 101 With Tarek el Moussa Season Premiere (HGTV)

Gims On The Record (Netflix)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season Eighteen B Premiere (E!)

Mo Willems And The Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime! (HBO Max)

One Lane Bridge Series Premiere (Sundance Now)

Residue (Netflix)

Spides (Crackle)

Spiral (Shudder)

The Great Pottery Throw Down Series Premiere (HBO Max)

The Last Word Series Premiere (Netflix)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH 2020:

American Barbecue Showdown Series Premiere (Netflix)

Art In The 21st Century (PBS)Becoming Series Premiere (Disney+)

Bucin (Netflix)

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare (Netflix)Great Performances: Now Hear This, Series 2 (PBS)

Habla Now (HBO)

Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous Series Premiere (Netflix)

Long Way Up (Apple TV+)

Masters Of Illusion Season Premiere (The CW)

Mighty Little Bheem Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

PEN15 Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

Ratched Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Au Pair Nightmare (LMN)

Whipped (Netflix)

World’s Funniest Animals Series Premiere (The CW)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2020:

Last Tango In Halifax Season Four Premiere (PBS)

60 Minutes Season Fifty Three Premiere (CBS)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2020:

A Love Song For Latasha (Netflix)Ellen Season Eighteen Premiere (Syndicated)Filthy Rich Series Premiere (Fox)L.A.’s Finest Series Premiere (Fox)

Manhunt: Deadly Games Broadcast Premiere (CBS)

Murder Unboxed Series Premiere (Quibi)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22ND, 2020:

Agathie Christie’s Criminal Games Season Four Premiere (MHz Choice)

All-Round Champion Series Premiere (BYUtv)

Chicobonbon Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Frontline: The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden (PBS)

Jack Whitehall Travels With My Father Season Four Premiere (Netflix)

Kal Penn Approves This Message Series Premiere (Freeform)

Kiss The Ground (Netflix)

The Playbook Series Premiere (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23RD, 2020:

Console Wars (CBA All-Access)

Enola Holmes (Netflix)

I Can See Your Voice Series Premiere (Fox)

The Masked Singer Season Four Premiere (Fox)

