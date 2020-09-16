Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s recommended discussion: Which books are you proud to have read (weirdly proud or just normal proud)? Inspired by a comment about King a few weeks ago, I realize I’m weirdly proud of having read Tommyknockers twice. I underestimated how fast I’d read what I brought on a trip, and that was the only other book I could find in English. Granted, I wouldn’t have chosen to do that, but since it happened, I’m taking credit (such as it is!).

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of contextless clutter and reactions, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures relevant to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

9/23: banned book week starts September 27

9/30: treat yourself

10/7: adaptations redux (always new ones to discuss)

10/14: swap out books from high school required reading lists

10/21: trick or treat (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

10/28: masters of horror (h/t MisterSplendiferous)

