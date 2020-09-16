Sports Corner Catches Its Breath

Name a sport, and it’s probably going on right now. On Sunday you could have watched the tennis US Open, an NBA playoff, an NHL playoff, a full slate of MLB games, WNBA games, the first weekend of a new PGA year, and Premier League games from the UK. Oh, and something called the NFL. This weekend, we trade the tennis US Open for the golf US Open. It can be a little overwhelming, but all things considered, it’s nice to be overwhelmed by something fun.

And it has been quite a lot of fun. The Nuggets’ comeback. Thiem’s comeback. Bam’s block. The Isles’ gutty win. Cam Newton’s debut in New England. And a no-hitter. We should not and cannot forget the troubled times we live in, but if we are going to have sports as a little diversion, it’s good that it can be this diverting.

As ever, all sports subjects are welcome.

