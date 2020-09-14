What’s Your Favorite Mario Game and Why? (35th Anniversary Discussion)

On September 13, 1985, Super Mario Bros was released in Japan. Words can’t describe how monumental a release this was for the gaming industry. Fast forward 35 years later, and Mario is still an icon both for Nintendo and the entire video game industry. It’s easy to see why. With their pick up and play nature, the Super Mario games have captured the hearts of millions.

Anyway, this seems the like the perfect opportunity to celebrate the Super Mario Bros’ 35th anniversary in style! What’s your favorite Mario title and why? It can be a “main line” game or a spinoff. Your explanation can be as long or as short as you want!

