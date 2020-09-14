Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 26

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 24 & 25 Results
Group 24:
|68.18%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Traverse Town
|63.64%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Simple and Clean
|54.55%
|Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
|Vitriolic a Stroke
|54.55%
|Final Fantasy X
|Otherworld
|54.55%
|Cave Story
|Cave Story
|54.55%
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|The Ruined City Kishgal
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy X
|Seymour’s Battle Theme
|45.45%
|Final Fantasy X
|Challenge
|36.36%
|Phantom Brave
|The End of this Passionate Feeling
|36.36%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Hikari -PLANITb Remix-
|36.36%
|Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django
|City of Death
|36.36%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Boss: Masters of the Desert
|31.82%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Mizuho: Shinobi Life
|31.82%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|Battle
|27.27%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Citadel Station Under Attack / M4-78 Industrial Control
|27.27%
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles
|Morning Sky / Sound of the Wind [English Version]
|22.73%
|Virtua Fighter 4
|Jacky’s Theme: Watch Out
|22.73%
|Tales of Rebirth
|Koibumi (Instrumental)
|22.73%
|Asphalt: Urban GT
|Out of Nowhere
|22.73%
|Metroid Zero Mission
|Kraid’s Lair
|22.73%
|Technictix
|Inside One
|22.73%
|World of Warcraft
|Duskwood
|22.73%
|Metroid Zero Mission
|Norfair
|22.73%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Keep on Stepping
|22.73%
|Freedom Force
|Prehistoric Panic
|22.73%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Don’t be Afraid
|18.18%
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Who Am I Really?
|18.18%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Fighters of the Crystal
|18.18%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|Training in Speed
|13.64%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Bitter Dance
|13.64%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Library Suite
|13.64%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The City of Iziz
Kingdom Hearts has a very strong showing here. “Simple and Clean” might be the most famous song in the whole series, thanks to its use in the first game’s ad campaign. However, it’s edged out for the top spot by the supremely cozy “Traverse Town”.
Group 25:
|70.00%
|Final Fantasy X
|To Zanarkand
|55.00%
|Ico
|Continue
|50.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Demons
|45.00%
|Silent Hill 3
|Sickness Unto Foolish Death
|45.00%
|Silent Hill 3
|Walk On Vanity Ruins
|45.00%
|EVE Online
|Red Glowing Dust
|40.00%
|Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies
|Grabacr
|40.00%
|Unlimited SaGa
|Space-Time Travels
|40.00%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Brilliant Road
|40.00%
|Ollie King
|The Concept of Love [The Concept of Passion Mix]
|40.00%
|Jet Set Radio Future
|Rock It On
|40.00%
|Mega Man Battle Network 5
|Powerful Enemy (Boss Theme)
|35.00%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Rikku’s Theme
|35.00%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Altimira: Dance in the Sunshine
|35.00%
|Sonic Heroes
|Bingo Highway
|30.00%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Black Orbment
|30.00%
|Technictix
|Jumping Crash
|30.00%
|Metal Wolf Chaos
|Assign Monk
|30.00%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Requiem for a Saint
|30.00%
|Wild Arms 3
|Scars of Leftover Memories
|30.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Normal Battle
|30.00%
|Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee
|Fight Theme 6
|25.00%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|Inside the Sith Base
|25.00%
|Sonic Heroes
|VS Team Battle
|25.00%
|Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
|Tulla
|20.00%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|A Walk in the Jungle
|20.00%
|Dynasty Warriors 3
|Theme of Lu Bu (Terrible Mix)
|15.00%
|Dynasty Tactics
|Overmap 1
|15.00%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Civil War
|15.00%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|Ko-Wahi
|15.00%
|Jak 3
|Harsh Wasteland
|10.00%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|Shadows Over Green Hill
Guess we needed at least one Final Fantasy track that everyone loves besides me, eh? “To Zanarkand” takes a strong 70% ranking, currently good for the #4 overall seed. Also, 6 more songs are exactly 40%, which is exactly what the current 40s didn’t want.
Newly Eliminated 1
|38.10%
|Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
|Quatera Woods
|38.10%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Mission to Deep Space
|38.10%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Recollection
|38.10%
|Asphalt: Urban GT
|East Mambo
|38.10%
|Gitaroo Man
|Flyin’ to Your Heart
|38.10%
|Mega Man Battle Network 4
|Battle with Myself (Boss Theme)
|38.10%
|Guilty Gear XX
|Awe of She
|38.10%
|Final Fantasy X
|Calm Before the Storm
|38.10%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Icicle Mountain
|37.50%
|Mega Man Battle Network
|Home Town
|37.50%
|Technicbeat
|Thunder Ceptor (Techno Remix)
|37.50%
|Fable
|Oakvale
|37.50%
|Silent Hill 3
|Rain of Brass Petals
|37.50%
|Wild Arms Alter Code: F
|Leave It To Me
|37.50%
|Halo 2
|Follow (1st Movement of the Odyssey)
|37.50%
|Silent Hill 4
|Your Rain
|37.50%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Unknown from M.E.
|37.50%
|Call of Duty: Finest Hour
|Not One Step Back
|37.50%
|Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
|The Sinking Old Sanctuary
|37.04%
|Final Fantasy X
|Normal Battle
|36.36%
|Phantom Brave
|The End of this Passionate Feeling
|36.36%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Hikari -PLANITb Remix-
|36.36%
|Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django
|City of Death
|36.36%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Boss: Masters of the Desert
|35.00%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Rikku’s Theme
|35.00%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Altimira: Dance in the Sunshine
|35.00%
|Sonic Heroes
|Bingo Highway
|31.82%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Mizuho: Shinobi Life
|31.82%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|Battle
|30.00%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Black Orbment
|30.00%
|Technictix
|Jumping Crash
|30.00%
|Metal Wolf Chaos
|Assign Monk
|30.00%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Requiem for a Saint
|30.00%
|Wild Arms 3
|Scars of Leftover Memories
|30.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Normal Battle
|30.00%
|Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee
|Fight Theme 6
|27.27%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Citadel Station Under Attack / M4-78 Industrial Control
|27.27%
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles
|Morning Sky / Sound of the Wind [English Version]
|25.00%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|Inside the Sith Base
|25.00%
|Sonic Heroes
|VS Team Battle
|25.00%
|Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
|Tulla
|22.73%
|Virtua Fighter 4
|Jacky’s Theme: Watch Out
|22.73%
|Tales of Rebirth
|Koibumi (Instrumental)
|22.73%
|Asphalt: Urban GT
|Out of Nowhere
|22.73%
|Metroid Zero Mission
|Kraid’s Lair
|22.73%
|Technictix
|Inside One
|22.73%
|World of Warcraft
|Duskwood
|22.73%
|Metroid Zero Mission
|Norfair
|22.73%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|Keep on Stepping
|22.73%
|Freedom Force
|Prehistoric Panic
|22.73%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Don’t be Afraid
|20.00%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|A Walk in the Jungle
|20.00%
|Dynasty Warriors 3
|Theme of Lu Bu (Terrible Mix)
|18.18%
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Who Am I Really?
|18.18%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Fighters of the Crystal
|18.18%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|Training in Speed
|15.00%
|Dynasty Tactics
|Overmap 1
|15.00%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Civil War
|15.00%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|Ko-Wahi
|15.00%
|Jak 3
|Harsh Wasteland
|13.64%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Bitter Dance
|13.64%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Library Suite
|13.64%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The City of Iziz
|10.00%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|Shadows Over Green Hill
38.1%. We’ve got 9 more groups to go.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 26 will be active until Tuesday September 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 26 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 26 is open until Tuesday September 15th at 10:00PM Pacific