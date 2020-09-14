Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 26

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 24 & 25 Results

Spoiler Group 24: 68.18% Kingdom Hearts Traverse Town 63.64% Kingdom Hearts Simple and Clean 54.55% Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Vitriolic a Stroke 54.55% Final Fantasy X Otherworld 54.55% Cave Story Cave Story 54.55% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim The Ruined City Kishgal 50.00% Final Fantasy X Seymour’s Battle Theme 45.45% Final Fantasy X Challenge 36.36% Phantom Brave The End of this Passionate Feeling 36.36% Kingdom Hearts Hikari -PLANITb Remix- 36.36% Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django City of Death 36.36% Sonic Adventure 2 Boss: Masters of the Desert 31.82% Tales of Symphonia Mizuho: Shinobi Life 31.82% Xenosaga Episode I Battle 27.27% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Citadel Station Under Attack / M4-78 Industrial Control 27.27% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Morning Sky / Sound of the Wind [English Version] 22.73% Virtua Fighter 4 Jacky’s Theme: Watch Out 22.73% Tales of Rebirth Koibumi (Instrumental) 22.73% Asphalt: Urban GT Out of Nowhere 22.73% Metroid Zero Mission Kraid’s Lair 22.73% Technictix Inside One 22.73% World of Warcraft Duskwood 22.73% Metroid Zero Mission Norfair 22.73% The Urbz: Sims in the City Keep on Stepping 22.73% Freedom Force Prehistoric Panic 22.73% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Don’t be Afraid 18.18% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Who Am I Really? 18.18% Final Fantasy XI Fighters of the Crystal 18.18% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Training in Speed 13.64% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Bitter Dance 13.64% Halo: Combat Evolved Library Suite 13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The City of Iziz Kingdom Hearts has a very strong showing here. “Simple and Clean” might be the most famous song in the whole series, thanks to its use in the first game’s ad campaign. However, it’s edged out for the top spot by the supremely cozy “Traverse Town”. Group 25: 70.00% Final Fantasy X To Zanarkand 55.00% Ico Continue 50.00% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Demons 45.00% Silent Hill 3 Sickness Unto Foolish Death 45.00% Silent Hill 3 Walk On Vanity Ruins 45.00% EVE Online Red Glowing Dust 40.00% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies Grabacr 40.00% Unlimited SaGa Space-Time Travels 40.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Brilliant Road 40.00% Ollie King The Concept of Love [The Concept of Passion Mix] 40.00% Jet Set Radio Future Rock It On 40.00% Mega Man Battle Network 5 Powerful Enemy (Boss Theme) 35.00% Final Fantasy X-2 Rikku’s Theme 35.00% Tales of Symphonia Altimira: Dance in the Sunshine 35.00% Sonic Heroes Bingo Highway 30.00% Trails in the Sky FC Black Orbment 30.00% Technictix Jumping Crash 30.00% Metal Wolf Chaos Assign Monk 30.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Requiem for a Saint 30.00% Wild Arms 3 Scars of Leftover Memories 30.00% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Normal Battle 30.00% Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Fight Theme 6 25.00% Knights of the Old Republic Inside the Sith Base 25.00% Sonic Heroes VS Team Battle 25.00% Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura Tulla 20.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game A Walk in the Jungle 20.00% Dynasty Warriors 3 Theme of Lu Bu (Terrible Mix) 15.00% Dynasty Tactics Overmap 1 15.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Civil War 15.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Ko-Wahi 15.00% Jak 3 Harsh Wasteland 10.00% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Shadows Over Green Hill Guess we needed at least one Final Fantasy track that everyone loves besides me, eh? “To Zanarkand” takes a strong 70% ranking, currently good for the #4 overall seed. Also, 6 more songs are exactly 40%, which is exactly what the current 40s didn’t want. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 38.10% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim Quatera Woods 38.10% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Mission to Deep Space 38.10% Final Fantasy XI Recollection 38.10% Asphalt: Urban GT East Mambo 38.10% Gitaroo Man Flyin’ to Your Heart 38.10% Mega Man Battle Network 4 Battle with Myself (Boss Theme) 38.10% Guilty Gear XX Awe of She 38.10% Final Fantasy X Calm Before the Storm 38.10% Super Smash Bros. Melee Icicle Mountain 37.50% Mega Man Battle Network Home Town 37.50% Technicbeat Thunder Ceptor (Techno Remix) 37.50% Fable Oakvale 37.50% Silent Hill 3 Rain of Brass Petals 37.50% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Leave It To Me 37.50% Halo 2 Follow (1st Movement of the Odyssey) 37.50% Silent Hill 4 Your Rain 37.50% Sonic Adventure 2 Unknown from M.E. 37.50% Call of Duty: Finest Hour Not One Step Back 37.50% Castlevania: Circle of the Moon The Sinking Old Sanctuary 37.04% Final Fantasy X Normal Battle 36.36% Phantom Brave The End of this Passionate Feeling 36.36% Kingdom Hearts Hikari -PLANITb Remix- 36.36% Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django City of Death 36.36% Sonic Adventure 2 Boss: Masters of the Desert 35.00% Final Fantasy X-2 Rikku’s Theme 35.00% Tales of Symphonia Altimira: Dance in the Sunshine 35.00% Sonic Heroes Bingo Highway 31.82% Tales of Symphonia Mizuho: Shinobi Life 31.82% Xenosaga Episode I Battle 30.00% Trails in the Sky FC Black Orbment 30.00% Technictix Jumping Crash 30.00% Metal Wolf Chaos Assign Monk 30.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Requiem for a Saint 30.00% Wild Arms 3 Scars of Leftover Memories 30.00% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Normal Battle 30.00% Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Fight Theme 6 27.27% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Citadel Station Under Attack / M4-78 Industrial Control 27.27% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Morning Sky / Sound of the Wind [English Version] 25.00% Knights of the Old Republic Inside the Sith Base 25.00% Sonic Heroes VS Team Battle 25.00% Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura Tulla 22.73% Virtua Fighter 4 Jacky’s Theme: Watch Out 22.73% Tales of Rebirth Koibumi (Instrumental) 22.73% Asphalt: Urban GT Out of Nowhere 22.73% Metroid Zero Mission Kraid’s Lair 22.73% Technictix Inside One 22.73% World of Warcraft Duskwood 22.73% Metroid Zero Mission Norfair 22.73% The Urbz: Sims in the City Keep on Stepping 22.73% Freedom Force Prehistoric Panic 22.73% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Don’t be Afraid 20.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game A Walk in the Jungle 20.00% Dynasty Warriors 3 Theme of Lu Bu (Terrible Mix) 18.18% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Who Am I Really? 18.18% Final Fantasy XI Fighters of the Crystal 18.18% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Training in Speed 15.00% Dynasty Tactics Overmap 1 15.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Civil War 15.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Ko-Wahi 15.00% Jak 3 Harsh Wasteland 13.64% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Bitter Dance 13.64% Halo: Combat Evolved Library Suite 13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The City of Iziz 10.00% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Shadows Over Green Hill 38.1%. We’ve got 9 more groups to go. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 26 will be active until Tuesday September 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 26 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 26 is open until Tuesday September 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

