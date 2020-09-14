Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 26

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 24 & 25 Results

Group 24:

68.18% Kingdom Hearts Traverse Town
63.64% Kingdom Hearts Simple and Clean
54.55% Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean Vitriolic a Stroke
54.55% Final Fantasy X Otherworld
54.55% Cave Story Cave Story
54.55% Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim The Ruined City Kishgal
50.00% Final Fantasy X Seymour’s Battle Theme
45.45% Final Fantasy X Challenge
36.36% Phantom Brave The End of this Passionate Feeling
36.36% Kingdom Hearts Hikari -PLANITb Remix-
36.36% Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django City of Death
36.36% Sonic Adventure 2 Boss: Masters of the Desert
31.82% Tales of Symphonia Mizuho: Shinobi Life
31.82% Xenosaga Episode I Battle
27.27% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Citadel Station Under Attack / M4-78 Industrial Control
27.27% Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Morning Sky / Sound of the Wind [English Version]
22.73% Virtua Fighter 4 Jacky’s Theme: Watch Out
22.73% Tales of Rebirth Koibumi (Instrumental)
22.73% Asphalt: Urban GT Out of Nowhere
22.73% Metroid Zero Mission Kraid’s Lair
22.73% Technictix Inside One
22.73% World of Warcraft Duskwood
22.73% Metroid Zero Mission Norfair
22.73% The Urbz: Sims in the City Keep on Stepping
22.73% Freedom Force Prehistoric Panic
22.73% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Don’t be Afraid
18.18% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Who Am I Really?
18.18% Final Fantasy XI Fighters of the Crystal
18.18% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Training in Speed
13.64% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Bitter Dance
13.64% Halo: Combat Evolved Library Suite
13.64% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The City of Iziz

Kingdom Hearts has a very strong showing here. “Simple and Clean” might be the most famous song in the whole series, thanks to its use in the first game’s ad campaign. However, it’s edged out for the top spot by the supremely cozy “Traverse Town”.

Group 25:

70.00% Final Fantasy X To Zanarkand
55.00% Ico Continue
50.00% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Demons
45.00% Silent Hill 3 Sickness Unto Foolish Death
45.00% Silent Hill 3 Walk On Vanity Ruins
45.00% EVE Online Red Glowing Dust
40.00% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies Grabacr
40.00% Unlimited SaGa Space-Time Travels
40.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Brilliant Road
40.00% Ollie King The Concept of Love [The Concept of Passion Mix]
40.00% Jet Set Radio Future Rock It On
40.00% Mega Man Battle Network 5 Powerful Enemy (Boss Theme)
35.00% Final Fantasy X-2 Rikku’s Theme
35.00% Tales of Symphonia Altimira: Dance in the Sunshine
35.00% Sonic Heroes Bingo Highway
30.00% Trails in the Sky FC Black Orbment
30.00% Technictix Jumping Crash
30.00% Metal Wolf Chaos Assign Monk
30.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Requiem for a Saint
30.00% Wild Arms 3 Scars of Leftover Memories
30.00% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Normal Battle
30.00% Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Fight Theme 6
25.00% Knights of the Old Republic Inside the Sith Base
25.00% Sonic Heroes VS Team Battle
25.00% Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura Tulla
20.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game A Walk in the Jungle
20.00% Dynasty Warriors 3 Theme of Lu Bu (Terrible Mix)
15.00% Dynasty Tactics Overmap 1
15.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Civil War
15.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Ko-Wahi
15.00% Jak 3 Harsh Wasteland
10.00% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Shadows Over Green Hill

Guess we needed at least one Final Fantasy track that everyone loves besides me, eh? “To Zanarkand” takes a strong 70% ranking, currently good for the #4 overall seed. Also, 6 more songs are exactly 40%, which is exactly what the current 40s didn’t want.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 26 will be active until Tuesday September 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 27 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 26 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 26 is open until Tuesday September 15th at 10:00PM Pacific