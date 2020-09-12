Guess the Superhero/Villain from their Origin Story

Every Superhero/Villain has an origin story. Whether it was revealed in their first appearance or later on in a flashback they tell the story of how the character gained their “powers” or how they came to find their purpose.

Briefly describe how a character became the Superhero/Villain we all know now.



Here’s an example:

During an experimental detonation of a gamma bomb this character adsorbed massive amounts of gamma radiation and thus becoming…

Spoiler The Hulk [collapse]

If you’re worried about spoilers this might not be the Thread for you.

Have fun everyone!

