Guess the Superhero/Villain from their Origin Story

Every Superhero/Villain has an origin story. Whether it was revealed in their first appearance or later on in a flashback they tell the story of how the character gained their “powers” or how they came to find their purpose.
Briefly describe how a character became the Superhero/Villain we all know now.
Here’s an example:
During an experimental detonation of a gamma bomb this character adsorbed massive amounts of gamma radiation and thus becoming…
Spoiler
The Hulk
[collapse]
If you’re worried about spoilers this might not be the Thread for you.
Have fun everyone!