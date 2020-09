DC Fandome was such a huge success online (especially here at the Avocado) that I decided to post a thread for Day 2 of DC Fandome.

Today we Explore the Multiverse!

You can access DC Fandome here.

Im posting The Batman trailer if you want to see it again in all its glory.

DC Fandome will start at 1 P.M. EST/10 A.M. PDT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...