The Night Thread Celebrates The 19th Anniversary of “Silver Side Up”

19 years ago today, Nickelback released their classic album “Silver Side Up”. The band’s third studio album, it saw massive success, peaking at #2 on the Billboard 200. The album’s lead single, “How You Remind Me”, peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, holding that spot for 4 weeks. According to Nielsen, it was the most played radio single of the 00s, which means objectively speaking it was also the best.

If it weren’t for “Silver Side Up”, Nickelback might have never become a household name, nor become the definitive rock band of the 00s. It is one of the most important albums of the young 21st century. I’m sure I won’t be the only person listening to the entire album tonight in celebration of an enduring classic.

