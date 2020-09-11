Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 25

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 23 Results

55.56% Baten Kaitos Rumbling of the Earth
50.00% Trails in the Sky FC Sophisticated Fight
50.00% Tales of Symphonia Fatalize
50.00% Rez Buggie Running Beeps
44.44% Soul Calibur II Under the Stars of Destiny
44.44% Iridion 3D Escape from the Disposal Tunnel
44.44% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Trayus Crescent
44.44% Parappa The Rapper 2 Sista Moosesha
38.89% Baten Kaitos Speaking With The Stars
38.89% Super Smash Bros. Melee Corneria
38.89% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time The Desolate Smell of Earth
38.89% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Star Ocean Forever (Jazz Version)
33.33% Xenosaga Episode I Omega
33.33% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies The Bird Spread Its Wings
33.33% Tales of Symphonia Flanoir: A Snow Light
33.33% Shadow Hearts Covenant Vicious 1915
33.33% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Dance!
33.33% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Lash’s Theme
27.78% Knights of the Old Republic The Unknown World
27.78% Sonic Heroes Follow Me
27.78% Sonic Adventure 2 That’s the Way I Like It…for Metal Harbor
27.78% Xenosaga Episode I Life or Death
27.78% Jet Set Radio Future I’m Not A Model
27.78% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday
27.78% The Terminator: Dawn of Fate Hybrid Boss
27.78% Runescape Dream
27.78% Wild Arms 3 Gun-Equipped Cavalry
27.78% Final Fantasy XI The Federation of Windurst
27.78% Final Fantasy XI Rabao (RotZ)
22.22% SiRen The Nest/Near Level 1
11.11% Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal End of the Saga
11.11% MotoGP (N-Gage) Track 02

Hey, Kotor II’s on the board! The second most nominated game in the whole tournament, it’s struggled to resonate with most of our voters. But 8 out of 18 is good enough for a 44.44% ranking, which should be more than enough to make the playoffs.

Newly Eliminated 1

37.04% Final Fantasy X Final Battle
37.04% Halo: Combat Evolved Truth and Reconciliation Suite
36.84% Final Fantasy X-2 Sphere Hunter – Kamomedan
36.84% Virtua Fighter 4 Jeffry’s Theme: A Star in the Sand
36.84% Samurai Warriors Inaba Mountain Castle
36.84% Golden Sun: The Lost Age Walking with Determination
36.36% Klonoa 2 King of Sorrow’s Theme
36.36% Sonic Heroes Sonic Heroes
36.36% Battlefield 1942 Title Theme
36.36% Zwei! Floating Continent Argus -Introduction-
36.36% Parappa The Rapper 2 Noodles Can’t Be Beat
36.36% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Rock Me Baby (Special Codec Tune)
37.04%, now. The climb to 40% continues; with just over 2/3rds of all groups reporting in, will our final cutoff be above or below?

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 25 will be active until Sunday September 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 24 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 25 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 25 is open until Sunday September 13th at 10:00PM Pacific