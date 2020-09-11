Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 25

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 23 Results
|55.56%
|Baten Kaitos
|Rumbling of the Earth
|50.00%
|Trails in the Sky FC
|Sophisticated Fight
|50.00%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Fatalize
|50.00%
|Rez
|Buggie Running Beeps
|44.44%
|Soul Calibur II
|Under the Stars of Destiny
|44.44%
|Iridion 3D
|Escape from the Disposal Tunnel
|44.44%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Trayus Crescent
|44.44%
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Sista Moosesha
|38.89%
|Baten Kaitos
|Speaking With The Stars
|38.89%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Corneria
|38.89%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|The Desolate Smell of Earth
|38.89%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Star Ocean Forever (Jazz Version)
|33.33%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|Omega
|33.33%
|Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies
|The Bird Spread Its Wings
|33.33%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Flanoir: A Snow Light
|33.33%
|Shadow Hearts Covenant
|Vicious 1915
|33.33%
|Feel the Magic: XY/XX
|Dance!
|33.33%
|Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising
|Lash’s Theme
|27.78%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|The Unknown World
|27.78%
|Sonic Heroes
|Follow Me
|27.78%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|That’s the Way I Like It…for Metal Harbor
|27.78%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|Life or Death
|27.78%
|Jet Set Radio Future
|I’m Not A Model
|27.78%
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday
|27.78%
|The Terminator: Dawn of Fate
|Hybrid Boss
|27.78%
|Runescape
|Dream
|27.78%
|Wild Arms 3
|Gun-Equipped Cavalry
|27.78%
|Final Fantasy XI
|The Federation of Windurst
|27.78%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Rabao (RotZ)
|22.22%
|SiRen
|The Nest/Near Level 1
|11.11%
|Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal
|End of the Saga
|11.11%
|MotoGP (N-Gage)
|Track 02
Hey, Kotor II’s on the board! The second most nominated game in the whole tournament, it’s struggled to resonate with most of our voters. But 8 out of 18 is good enough for a 44.44% ranking, which should be more than enough to make the playoffs.
Newly Eliminated 1
|37.04%
|Final Fantasy X
|Final Battle
|37.04%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Truth and Reconciliation Suite
|36.84%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Sphere Hunter – Kamomedan
|36.84%
|Virtua Fighter 4
|Jeffry’s Theme: A Star in the Sand
|36.84%
|Samurai Warriors
|Inaba Mountain Castle
|36.84%
|Golden Sun: The Lost Age
|Walking with Determination
|36.36%
|Klonoa 2
|King of Sorrow’s Theme
|36.36%
|Sonic Heroes
|Sonic Heroes
|36.36%
|Battlefield 1942
|Title Theme
|36.36%
|Zwei!
|Floating Continent Argus -Introduction-
|36.36%
|Parappa The Rapper 2
|Noodles Can’t Be Beat
|36.36%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Rock Me Baby (Special Codec Tune)
|33.33%
37.04%, now. The climb to 40% continues; with just over 2/3rds of all groups reporting in, will our final cutoff be above or below?
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 25 will be active until Sunday September 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 24 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 25 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
voting for group 25 is open until Sunday September 13th at 10:00PM Pacific