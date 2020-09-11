Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 25

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 23 Results

Spoiler 55.56% Baten Kaitos Rumbling of the Earth 50.00% Trails in the Sky FC Sophisticated Fight 50.00% Tales of Symphonia Fatalize 50.00% Rez Buggie Running Beeps 44.44% Soul Calibur II Under the Stars of Destiny 44.44% Iridion 3D Escape from the Disposal Tunnel 44.44% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Trayus Crescent 44.44% Parappa The Rapper 2 Sista Moosesha 38.89% Baten Kaitos Speaking With The Stars 38.89% Super Smash Bros. Melee Corneria 38.89% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time The Desolate Smell of Earth 38.89% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Star Ocean Forever (Jazz Version) 33.33% Xenosaga Episode I Omega 33.33% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies The Bird Spread Its Wings 33.33% Tales of Symphonia Flanoir: A Snow Light 33.33% Shadow Hearts Covenant Vicious 1915 33.33% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Dance! 33.33% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Lash’s Theme 27.78% Knights of the Old Republic The Unknown World 27.78% Sonic Heroes Follow Me 27.78% Sonic Adventure 2 That’s the Way I Like It…for Metal Harbor 27.78% Xenosaga Episode I Life or Death 27.78% Jet Set Radio Future I’m Not A Model 27.78% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday 27.78% The Terminator: Dawn of Fate Hybrid Boss 27.78% Runescape Dream 27.78% Wild Arms 3 Gun-Equipped Cavalry 27.78% Final Fantasy XI The Federation of Windurst 27.78% Final Fantasy XI Rabao (RotZ) 22.22% SiRen The Nest/Near Level 1 11.11% Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal End of the Saga 11.11% MotoGP (N-Gage) Track 02 Hey, Kotor II’s on the board! The second most nominated game in the whole tournament, it’s struggled to resonate with most of our voters. But 8 out of 18 is good enough for a 44.44% ranking, which should be more than enough to make the playoffs. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 37.04% Final Fantasy X Final Battle 37.04% Halo: Combat Evolved Truth and Reconciliation Suite 36.84% Final Fantasy X-2 Sphere Hunter – Kamomedan 36.84% Virtua Fighter 4 Jeffry’s Theme: A Star in the Sand 36.84% Samurai Warriors Inaba Mountain Castle 36.84% Golden Sun: The Lost Age Walking with Determination 36.36% Klonoa 2 King of Sorrow’s Theme 36.36% Sonic Heroes Sonic Heroes 36.36% Battlefield 1942 Title Theme 36.36% Zwei! Floating Continent Argus -Introduction- 36.36% Parappa The Rapper 2 Noodles Can’t Be Beat 36.36% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Rock Me Baby (Special Codec Tune) 33.33% Xenosaga Episode I Omega 33.33% Ace Combat 04: Shattered Skies The Bird Spread Its Wings 33.33% Tales of Symphonia Flanoir: A Snow Light 33.33% Shadow Hearts Covenant Vicious 1915 33.33% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Dance! 33.33% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Lash’s Theme 27.78% Knights of the Old Republic The Unknown World 27.78% Sonic Heroes Follow Me 27.78% Sonic Adventure 2 That’s the Way I Like It…for Metal Harbor 27.78% Xenosaga Episode I Life or Death 27.78% Jet Set Radio Future I’m Not A Model 27.78% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Can’t Say Goodbye to Yesterday 27.78% The Terminator: Dawn of Fate Hybrid Boss 27.78% Runescape Dream 27.78% Wild Arms 3 Gun-Equipped Cavalry 27.78% Final Fantasy XI The Federation of Windurst 27.78% Final Fantasy XI Rabao (RotZ) 22.22% SiRen The Nest/Near Level 1 11.11% Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal End of the Saga 11.11% MotoGP (N-Gage) Track 02 37.04%, now. The climb to 40% continues; with just over 2/3rds of all groups reporting in, will our final cutoff be above or below? [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 25 will be active until Sunday September 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 24 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 17 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 25 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 25 is open until Sunday September 13th at 10:00PM Pacific

