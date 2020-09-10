Kirsten: The Runoff!

For the first time in the 90 years we’ve been playing this Movie Star Tournament since May 2020, we have our first TIE!

Kirsten has been a popular tournament choice, certainly bringing a lot of enthusiasm from you all over her filmography. (And you can still vote! It’s on Page 4 as of this writing, or click here: https://the-avocado.org/2020/09/07/kirsten-the-sweet-16/

In one corner, we have Drop Dead Gorgeous https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKLSfnb-FMk A comedy about Beauty Queen pageant in a small Minnesota town.

In the other corner, we have Jumanji https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8WaAUE4MXs8 an action – comedy about kids getting trapped inside a board game.

Currently, both have 18 votes, but we need a winner. So vote here, or on the original tournament, and we will find a winner to move on to the Elite Eight.

(Oh, and does anyone know how to fly a plane? embed a video?)

