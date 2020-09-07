Guy Talk Re-introduces Itself…

Guy Talk has been a feature on the Avocado for almost two years now, so I thought it was a good time to explain what Guy Talk is, for any newbies on the site.



1) Guy Talk is posted on Monday afternoons, usually twice a month. Anyone can post in the thread, not just those who identify as men.

2) We are a trans-inclusive space – “man” is a gender category, and therefore not dependent on the sex we were assigned at birth.

3) Guy Talk is a place to discuss all aspects of masculinity – gender expression, fatherhood, relationships. The tone of the thread is serious – we can joke around a bit, but please treat other commentators respectfully.



And that’s it! We don’t have any prompts at the moment, but feel free to create your own sub-threads if you want.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...