Albums By The Year: 1997

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

1997 seems like it was an important year, as i’m sure it was for a lot of you. i just couldn’t come up with much of a list for mine. Now when i see all of your lists, i’m sure they’ll remind me of everything i forgot

1997

Mineral – The Power Of Failing

Radiohead – OK Computer

Daft Punk – Homework

Mogwai – Young Team

Wu-Tang Clan – Wu-Tang Forever

Stereolab – Dots And Loops

Sleater-Kinney – Dig Me Out

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – The Boatman’s Call

The VSS – Nervous Circuits

Angel Hair – Pregnant With The Senior Class

Company Flow – Funcrusher Plus

