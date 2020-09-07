Albums By The Year: 1997

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
1997 seems like it was an important year, as i’m sure it was for a lot of you. i just couldn’t come up with much of a list for mine. Now when i see all of your lists, i’m sure they’ll remind me of everything i forgot
Mineral – The Power Of Failing
Radiohead – OK Computer
Daft Punk – Homework
Mogwai – Young Team
Wu-Tang Clan – Wu-Tang Forever
Stereolab – Dots And Loops
Sleater-Kinney – Dig Me Out
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds – The Boatman’s Call
The VSS – Nervous Circuits
Angel Hair – Pregnant With The Senior Class
Company Flow – Funcrusher Plus