Another COVID holiday. We do have plans to visit with friends for afternoon drinks (unleaded in my case) on their new deck tomorrow. I do miss cooking for a crowd, we’ll probably bring some sort of treat of course, how could we not?
Any plans Avocados?
Labor Day (U.S.) Sunday Food Thread 9/6
