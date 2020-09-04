Job Rants Thread – 9/3/2020 – Working From Home XXIV: *beep* *beep* *beeeeeep*

Hey all; Healthy FriAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!

Okay, so…The fire alarm in my apartment just went off. Don’t worry, I’m fine. Apparently, it was just my apartment, and it was due to a faulty alarm in my room. Good news, they fixed it, bad news, it took about twenty minutes for maintenance to get up here and in the meanwhile, the noise of the alarm has left me feeling both angry and loopy. (Angriloopy? Loopangry?) I actually had something to chew on this week, but whatever frequency they have that alarm set to killed any inspiration I had to write, as well as perhaps my multiplication tables. Therefore, I leave the majority of discussion to you. If anyone needs me, I’ll be over here; looking up the symptoms of tinnitus.

As ever, have a safe, and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember:

…Oh God; I think the noise knocked out my short-term memory, too.

