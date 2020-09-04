Jeopardy! recap for Sept. 4 – encore from May 22, 2020

Introducing today’s contestants:

Charles, a management consultant from Pennsylvania, is keeping his phone safe;

Morgan, a physician from Wisconsin, went to Croatia before the baby; and

Shawn. a civil engineer from Louisiana, appreciates his teachers and parents. Shawn is a one-day champ with winnings of $24,801.

Shawn had a healthy lead after round one, but then Morgan got on a roll, scoring on both DDs in DJ on his way to a runaway at $21,400 vs. $10,200 for Shawn and $8,200 for Charles.

DD1, $600 – WORLD FACTS – The Bass Strait separates this smallest state of Australia from the mainland (Shawn won $3,000 from his leading score of $6,000.)

DD2, $1,200 – PHYSICS – From the Greek for “heat” & “power”, it’s the branch of physics dealing with the flow of heat & energy (Morgan doubled up to $13,200 to take the lead vs. $9,800 for Shawn.)

DD3, $1.200 – BROADWAY MUSICALS’ OPENING NUMBERS – “Food, Glorious Food” (Morgan won $5,000 from his score of $16,000 vs. $8,600 for Shawn.)

FJ – IVY LEAGUE GEOGRAPHY – This state borders 3 other states with Ivy League schools, but doesn’t have one itself

Only Charles was correct on FJ, with Morgan content to stand pat to win with $21,400.

​”That ’70s D’oh!”: The players missed three clues about identifying the year that 1970s events took place, including Nixon’s resignation, for which 1973 and 1975 were guessed, but no one tried the correct year of 1974.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex said that “we all have teachers in our lives that made a big impression on us…” This is true, I remember all the teachers who made me stand in the hall or go to the principal’s office.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Tasmania? DD2 – What thermodynamics? DD3 – What is “Oliver!” FJ – What is Vermont?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...