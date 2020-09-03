the day thread’s in lowercase today

hi everybody

i thought i’d have an intelligent thing for today’s thread but as it turns out it’s 11 pm the night before and my friends are in my room so i’m kind of stealth typing! which is fun! because i don’t want them to be concerned for my wellbeing but it’s kind of hard to be like “yeah let me type a paragraph or six, y’all keep talking”

i really do appreciate y’all being around and allowing me to cause problems on purpose

and i apologize for the sincerity at such an early hour, but you each mean a lot to me and i’m glad to have known you.

so i’m taking my 18th birthday to give y’all the greatest gift of all:

me.

all is spooky.

