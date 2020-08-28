The Friday Politics Thread Accepts Your Nomination

Hi Politicadoes! Very quick, because I forgot to write this last night. The conventions are over, it’s time to get down the true panic and anxiety season!

RoRo now speaks with a southern accent, it’s hard to explain without hearing it, but she pronounces certain words as if she’s a Southern Belle. Better than her genetic Yinzer lineage, I suppose.

The PT is, as always, a place of peace, love and understanding. Remember that and be good to your fellow PTers. Do not threaten violence to real people, or Disqus will get angry. If you are tired of seeing the same news item, we’ll clam it for you. NO BEN GARRISON!

Anyway, good to be back and enjoy your Friday!

