When I’m feeling especially cranky, I’ll click on the Pet Thread link under Repeats and just look at all the silly pet gifs. Here are some of my recent favorites!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Anyway, the Pet Thread goes up at 12pm EST on Saturdays. Check it out if you haven’t already. The Avocado has some A+ critters.

And yes that’s my own cat in the header image. It’s my thread, baby!

Have an awesome Night Thread, Avocados! Be kind to each other!

