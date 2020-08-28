Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 15

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 14 Results
|61.90%
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|The Great Sea
|52.38%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Simple and Clean -PLANITb Remix-
|52.38%
|Baby Felix Halloween
|Halloween World
|52.38%
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Farewell Hyrule King
|47.62%
|World of Warcraft
|Stormwind
|47.62%
|Final Fantasy X
|Assault
|47.62%
|Super Smash Bros Melee
|Dr. Mario
|42.86%
|Silent Hill 3
|Hometown
|42.86%
|Iridion II
|Cold Play
|42.86%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Romany Caravan
|38.10%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Recollection
|38.10%
|Asphalt: Urban GT
|East Mambo
|38.10%
|Gitaroo Man
|Flyin’ to Your Heart
|33.33%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Fly By Contact
|33.33%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Asgard: Town of Wind and Ruins
|28.57%
|Sonic Advance 2
|Leaf Forest Zone Act 1
|28.57%
|Mario Power Tennis
|Menu
|28.57%
|Technictix
|1970 Modern
|28.57%
|WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$!
|Dungeon Dilemma – Hungra Appeared
|23.81%
|Jet Set Radio Future
|Grace and Glory
|23.81%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|Lothlorien
|23.81%
|Clock Tower 3
|A Shadow Creeping Near
|23.81%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Sarutabaruta
|23.81%
|Mega Man Zero 3
|Reborn Mechanics (W. R. Factory – Hellbat Schilt’s Stage)
|19.05%
|Ace Combat 5
|Wardog
|19.05%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Law
|19.05%
|Jak 3
|Dark Maker Ship
|14.29%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Journey to Kini-Nui
|9.52%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|Ta-Wahi
|9.52%
|Shadowbane
|Dance of Steel
|9.52%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Onua’s Jewel Room
|9.52%
|Icewind Dale II
|Reclaiming the Bridge
Woah, look at Baby Felix Halloween! A forgotten song from a forgotten game, it wouldn’t even be here if it didn’t sound vaguely like “We Are Number One!” from LazyTown. Thank god for memes, eh?
|27.27%
|Shenmue II
|Xiuying’s Theme
|27.27%
|Freedom Force
|In the Nick of Time Part 3
|27.27%
|Shadow Hearts
|China Ogre
|27.27%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Mog House
|27.27%
|Zone of the Enders
|Title (The Origin)
|27.27%
|Suikoden III
|Path Destroyer
|27.27%
|Golden Sun
|Venus Lighthouse
|27.27%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|Rakata Ancient Ruins
|27.27%
|Gitaroo Man
|Twisted Reality
|27.27%
|Unlimited SaGa
|Overture (2ch Mix Version)
|26.92%
|Suikoden III
|Wind and Ground
|26.92%
|Feel the Magic: XY/XX
|Boss Battle
|26.92%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|The Supernatural…for Final Chase
|26.92%
|Pokemon Colosseum
|Mirror B.’s Retro Groove
|26.92%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Apocalypse
|26.09%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|Pain
|26.09%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|Bastila Shan’s Theme
|26.09%
|Super Mario Sunshine
|Ricco Harbor
|26.09%
|Sonic Battle
|Title Screen
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 15 will be active until Sunday August 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 14 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 15 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 15 is open until Sunday August 30th at 10:00PM Pacific