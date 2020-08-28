Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 15

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 14 Results

Spoiler

61.90% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker The Great Sea
52.38% Kingdom Hearts Simple and Clean -PLANITb Remix-
52.38% Baby Felix Halloween Halloween World
52.38% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Farewell Hyrule King
47.62% World of Warcraft Stormwind
47.62% Final Fantasy X Assault
47.62% Super Smash Bros Melee Dr. Mario
42.86% Silent Hill 3 Hometown
42.86% Iridion II Cold Play
42.86% Tales of Symphonia Romany Caravan
38.10% Final Fantasy XI Recollection
38.10% Asphalt: Urban GT East Mambo
38.10% Gitaroo Man Flyin’ to Your Heart
33.33% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Fly By Contact
33.33% Tales of Symphonia Asgard: Town of Wind and Ruins
28.57% Sonic Advance 2 Leaf Forest Zone Act 1
28.57% Mario Power Tennis Menu
28.57% Technictix 1970 Modern
28.57% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! Dungeon Dilemma – Hungra Appeared
23.81% Jet Set Radio Future Grace and Glory
23.81% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Lothlorien
23.81% Clock Tower 3 A Shadow Creeping Near
23.81% Final Fantasy XI Sarutabaruta
23.81% Mega Man Zero 3 Reborn Mechanics (W. R. Factory – Hellbat Schilt’s Stage)
19.05% Ace Combat 5 Wardog
19.05% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Law
19.05% Jak 3 Dark Maker Ship
14.29% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Journey to Kini-Nui
9.52% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Ta-Wahi
9.52% Shadowbane Dance of Steel
9.52% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Onua’s Jewel Room
9.52% Icewind Dale II Reclaiming the Bridge

Woah, look at Baby Felix Halloween! A forgotten song from a forgotten game, it wouldn’t even be here if it didn’t sound vaguely like “We Are Number One!” from LazyTown. Thank god for memes, eh?

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

27.27% Shenmue II Xiuying’s Theme
27.27% Freedom Force In the Nick of Time Part 3
27.27% Shadow Hearts China Ogre
27.27% Final Fantasy XI Mog House
27.27% Zone of the Enders Title (The Origin)
27.27% Suikoden III Path Destroyer
27.27% Golden Sun Venus Lighthouse
27.27% Knights of the Old Republic Rakata Ancient Ruins
27.27% Gitaroo Man Twisted Reality
27.27% Unlimited SaGa Overture (2ch Mix Version)
26.92% Suikoden III Wind and Ground
26.92% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Boss Battle
26.92% Sonic Adventure 2 The Supernatural…for Final Chase
26.92% Pokemon Colosseum Mirror B.’s Retro Groove
26.92% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Apocalypse
26.09% Xenosaga Episode I Pain
26.09% Knights of the Old Republic Bastila Shan’s Theme
26.09% Super Mario Sunshine Ricco Harbor
26.09% Sonic Battle Title Screen
23.81% Jet Set Radio Future Grace and Glory
23.81% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Lothlorien
23.81% Clock Tower 3 A Shadow Creeping Near
23.81% Final Fantasy XI Sarutabaruta
23.81% Mega Man Zero 3 Reborn Mechanics (W. R. Factory – Hellbat Schilt’s Stage)
19.05% Ace Combat 5 Wardog
19.05% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Law
19.05% Jak 3 Dark Maker Ship
14.29% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Journey to Kini-Nui
9.52% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Ta-Wahi
9.52% Shadowbane Dance of Steel
9.52% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Onua’s Jewel Room
9.52% Icewind Dale II Reclaiming the Bridge

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 15 will be active until Sunday August 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 14 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 15 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Spoiler

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Or listen to every nominee here

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 15 is open until Sunday August 30th at 10:00PM Pacific