Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 15

Group 14 Results

Spoiler 61.90% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker The Great Sea 52.38% Kingdom Hearts Simple and Clean -PLANITb Remix- 52.38% Baby Felix Halloween Halloween World 52.38% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Farewell Hyrule King 47.62% World of Warcraft Stormwind 47.62% Final Fantasy X Assault 47.62% Super Smash Bros Melee Dr. Mario 42.86% Silent Hill 3 Hometown 42.86% Iridion II Cold Play 42.86% Tales of Symphonia Romany Caravan 38.10% Final Fantasy XI Recollection 38.10% Asphalt: Urban GT East Mambo 38.10% Gitaroo Man Flyin’ to Your Heart 33.33% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Fly By Contact 33.33% Tales of Symphonia Asgard: Town of Wind and Ruins 28.57% Sonic Advance 2 Leaf Forest Zone Act 1 28.57% Mario Power Tennis Menu 28.57% Technictix 1970 Modern 28.57% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! Dungeon Dilemma – Hungra Appeared 23.81% Jet Set Radio Future Grace and Glory 23.81% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Lothlorien 23.81% Clock Tower 3 A Shadow Creeping Near 23.81% Final Fantasy XI Sarutabaruta 23.81% Mega Man Zero 3 Reborn Mechanics (W. R. Factory – Hellbat Schilt’s Stage) 19.05% Ace Combat 5 Wardog 19.05% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Law 19.05% Jak 3 Dark Maker Ship 14.29% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Journey to Kini-Nui 9.52% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Ta-Wahi 9.52% Shadowbane Dance of Steel 9.52% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Onua’s Jewel Room 9.52% Icewind Dale II Reclaiming the Bridge Woah, look at Baby Felix Halloween! A forgotten song from a forgotten game, it wouldn’t even be here if it didn’t sound vaguely like “We Are Number One!” from LazyTown. Thank god for memes, eh? [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 27.27% Shenmue II Xiuying’s Theme 27.27% Freedom Force In the Nick of Time Part 3 27.27% Shadow Hearts China Ogre 27.27% Final Fantasy XI Mog House 27.27% Zone of the Enders Title (The Origin) 27.27% Suikoden III Path Destroyer 27.27% Golden Sun Venus Lighthouse 27.27% Knights of the Old Republic Rakata Ancient Ruins 27.27% Gitaroo Man Twisted Reality 27.27% Unlimited SaGa Overture (2ch Mix Version) 26.92% Suikoden III Wind and Ground 26.92% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Boss Battle 26.92% Sonic Adventure 2 The Supernatural…for Final Chase 26.92% Pokemon Colosseum Mirror B.’s Retro Groove 26.92% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Apocalypse 26.09% Xenosaga Episode I Pain 26.09% Knights of the Old Republic Bastila Shan’s Theme 26.09% Super Mario Sunshine Ricco Harbor 26.09% Sonic Battle Title Screen 23.81% Jet Set Radio Future Grace and Glory 23.81% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Lothlorien 23.81% Clock Tower 3 A Shadow Creeping Near 23.81% Final Fantasy XI Sarutabaruta 23.81% Mega Man Zero 3 Reborn Mechanics (W. R. Factory – Hellbat Schilt’s Stage) 19.05% Ace Combat 5 Wardog 19.05% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Law 19.05% Jak 3 Dark Maker Ship 14.29% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Journey to Kini-Nui 9.52% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Ta-Wahi 9.52% Shadowbane Dance of Steel 9.52% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Onua’s Jewel Room 9.52% Icewind Dale II Reclaiming the Bridge [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 15 will be active until Sunday August 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 14 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 15 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 15 is open until Sunday August 30th at 10:00PM Pacific

