Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 14

Group 12 Results

48.00% Final Fantasy X The Sending 44.00% Halo: Combat Evolved Halo Theme 44.00% Gitaroo Man The Legendary Theme 36.00% Silent Hill 2 Theme Of Laura 32.00% Final Fantasy X Luca 32.00% Final Fantasy X Hymn of the Fayth 32.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Escape From The City…for City Escape 28.00% Metroid Zero Mission Brinstar Theme 28.00% Mega Man Battle Network 3 Vs. Alpha (Final Battle) 28.00% Medal of Honor: Allied Assault Main Theme 28.00% Jet Set Radio Future Aisle 10 (Hello Allison) 28.00% Technictix Broken Shackles 24.00% Emperor: Battle for Dune Victory is Inevitable 24.00% Mario Power Tennis Mario Classic Court- Exhibition 24.00% Sonic Adventure 2 I'm a Spy…for Security Hall 24.00% Astro Boy Omega Factor Metro City 24.00% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Black Hole Super Power! 24.00% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Arsenal's Guts 24.00% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Love Scene 24.00% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Beyond the Wasteland 20.00% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Boss Battle 02 20.00% Super Smash Bros Melee Super Mario Bros 3 20.00% Dynasty Warriors 3 Force Field (Opening Edit Mode Theme) 16.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Chrysanthemum In Winter 16.00% The Urbz: Sims in the City La Da Da Da Da Day 16.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Le-Wahi 16.00% Dynasty Warriors 3 Exotic Traitors 12.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Kreia 12.00% Oni East Wind 12.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Beach Chant 12.00% Icewind Dale II Return to Kuldahar 8.00% Golden Sun World Map We had 25 voters this round, which makes for some nice round numbers. It's also more than usual, resulting in mostly lower scores; only three songs clear the 40% threshold. Still, a JRPG, an FPS, and a rhythm game is a pretty good spread.

Newly Eliminated

26.09% Samurai Warriors Anegawa 25.93% Halo 2 4th Movement of the Odyssey 25.93% Trails in the Sky FC Studio City Zeiss 25.00% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness My Comrade 25.00% Shadow Hearts Brain Hopper 25.00% Kingdom Hearts Guardando nel buio 25.00% Final Fantasy X-2 Chocobo 25.00% Pikmin Title 25.00% Neverwinter Nights Main Theme 24.00% Emperor: Battle for Dune Victory is Inevitable 24.00% Mario Power Tennis Mario Classic Court- Exhibition 24.00% Sonic Adventure 2 I'm a Spy…for Security Hall 24.00% Astro Boy Omega Factor Metro City 24.00% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Black Hole Super Power! 24.00% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Arsenal's Guts 24.00% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Love Scene 24.00% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Beyond the Wasteland 23.81% Evil Twin: Cyprien's Chronicles Prologue 23.81% Jak 3 Monk Temple Under Attack 23.81% Shadow Hearts Covenant Death is the Great Leveler 20.00% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Boss Battle 02 20.00% Super Smash Bros Melee Super Mario Bros 3 20.00% Dynasty Warriors 3 Force Field (Opening Edit Mode Theme) 16.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Chrysanthemum In Winter 16.00% The Urbz: Sims in the City La Da Da Da Da Day 16.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Le-Wahi 16.00% Dynasty Warriors 3 Exotic Traitors 12.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Kreia 12.00% Oni East Wind 12.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Beach Chant 12.00% Icewind Dale II Return to Kuldahar 8.00% Golden Sun World Map Lots of group 12 here. The further in we get, the more this section's going to consist of the most recent group.

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 14 will be active until Friday August 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 13 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 15 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 14 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 14 is open until Friday August 28th at 10:00PM Pacific

