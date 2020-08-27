Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 14

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 12 Results
|48.00%
|Final Fantasy X
|The Sending
|44.00%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Halo Theme
|44.00%
|Gitaroo Man
|The Legendary Theme
|36.00%
|Silent Hill 2
|Theme Of Laura
|32.00%
|Final Fantasy X
|Luca
|32.00%
|Final Fantasy X
|Hymn of the Fayth
|32.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Escape From The City…for City Escape
|28.00%
|Metroid Zero Mission
|Brinstar Theme
|28.00%
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|Vs. Alpha (Final Battle)
|28.00%
|Medal of Honor: Allied Assault
|Main Theme
|28.00%
|Jet Set Radio Future
|Aisle 10 (Hello Allison)
|28.00%
|Technictix
|Broken Shackles
|24.00%
|Emperor: Battle for Dune
|Victory is Inevitable
|24.00%
|Mario Power Tennis
|Mario Classic Court- Exhibition
|24.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|I’m a Spy…for Security Hall
|24.00%
|Astro Boy Omega Factor
|Metro City
|24.00%
|Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising
|Black Hole Super Power!
|24.00%
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
|Arsenal’s Guts
|24.00%
|Feel the Magic: XY/XX
|Love Scene
|24.00%
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Beyond the Wasteland
|20.00%
|Feel the Magic: XY/XX
|Boss Battle 02
|20.00%
|Super Smash Bros Melee
|Super Mario Bros 3
|20.00%
|Dynasty Warriors 3
|Force Field (Opening Edit Mode Theme)
|16.00%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Chrysanthemum In Winter
|16.00%
|The Urbz: Sims in the City
|La Da Da Da Da Day
|16.00%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II
|Le-Wahi
|16.00%
|Dynasty Warriors 3
|Exotic Traitors
|12.00%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Kreia
|12.00%
|Oni
|East Wind
|12.00%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Beach Chant
|12.00%
|Icewind Dale II
|Return to Kuldahar
|8.00%
|Golden Sun
|World Map
We had 25 voters this round, which makes for some nice round numbers. It’s also more than usual, resulting in mostly lower scores; only three songs clear the 40% threshold. Still, a JRPG, an FPS, and a rhythm game is a pretty good spread.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 14 will be active until Friday August 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 13 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 15 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 14 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 14 is open until Friday August 28th at 10:00PM Pacific