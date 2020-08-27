Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 14

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 12 Results

Spoiler

48.00% Final Fantasy X The Sending
44.00% Halo: Combat Evolved Halo Theme
44.00% Gitaroo Man The Legendary Theme
36.00% Silent Hill 2 Theme Of Laura
32.00% Final Fantasy X Luca
32.00% Final Fantasy X Hymn of the Fayth
32.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Escape From The City…for City Escape
28.00% Metroid Zero Mission Brinstar Theme
28.00% Mega Man Battle Network 3 Vs. Alpha (Final Battle)
28.00% Medal of Honor: Allied Assault Main Theme
28.00% Jet Set Radio Future Aisle 10 (Hello Allison)
28.00% Technictix Broken Shackles
24.00% Emperor: Battle for Dune Victory is Inevitable
24.00% Mario Power Tennis Mario Classic Court- Exhibition
24.00% Sonic Adventure 2 I’m a Spy…for Security Hall
24.00% Astro Boy Omega Factor Metro City
24.00% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Black Hole Super Power!
24.00% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Arsenal’s Guts
24.00% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Love Scene
24.00% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Beyond the Wasteland
20.00% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Boss Battle 02
20.00% Super Smash Bros Melee Super Mario Bros 3
20.00% Dynasty Warriors 3 Force Field (Opening Edit Mode Theme)
16.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Chrysanthemum In Winter
16.00% The Urbz: Sims in the City La Da Da Da Da Day
16.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Le-Wahi
16.00% Dynasty Warriors 3 Exotic Traitors
12.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Kreia
12.00% Oni East Wind
12.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Beach Chant
12.00% Icewind Dale II Return to Kuldahar
8.00% Golden Sun World Map

We had 25 voters this round, which makes for some nice round numbers. It’s also more than usual, resulting in mostly lower scores; only three songs clear the 40% threshold. Still, a JRPG, an FPS, and a rhythm game is a pretty good spread.

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

26.09% Samurai Warriors Anegawa
25.93% Halo 2 4th Movement of the Odyssey
25.93% Trails in the Sky FC Studio City Zeiss
25.00% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness My Comrade
25.00% Shadow Hearts Brain Hopper
25.00% Kingdom Hearts Guardando nel buio
25.00% Final Fantasy X-2 Chocobo
25.00% Pikmin Title
25.00% Neverwinter Nights Main Theme
24.00% Emperor: Battle for Dune Victory is Inevitable
24.00% Mario Power Tennis Mario Classic Court- Exhibition
24.00% Sonic Adventure 2 I’m a Spy…for Security Hall
24.00% Astro Boy Omega Factor Metro City
24.00% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Black Hole Super Power!
24.00% Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Arsenal’s Guts
24.00% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Love Scene
24.00% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Beyond the Wasteland
23.81% Evil Twin: Cyprien’s Chronicles Prologue
23.81% Jak 3 Monk Temple Under Attack
23.81% Shadow Hearts Covenant Death is the Great Leveler
20.00% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Boss Battle 02
20.00% Super Smash Bros Melee Super Mario Bros 3
20.00% Dynasty Warriors 3 Force Field (Opening Edit Mode Theme)
16.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Chrysanthemum In Winter
16.00% The Urbz: Sims in the City La Da Da Da Da Day
16.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game II Le-Wahi
16.00% Dynasty Warriors 3 Exotic Traitors
12.00% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Kreia
12.00% Oni East Wind
12.00% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Beach Chant
12.00% Icewind Dale II Return to Kuldahar
8.00% Golden Sun World Map

Lots of group 12 here. The further in we get, the more this section’s going to consist of the most recent group.

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 14 will be active until Friday August 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 13 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 15 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 14 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Spoiler

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Or listen to every nominee here

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 14 is open until Friday August 28th at 10:00PM Pacific