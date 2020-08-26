Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 13

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 11 Results
|66.67%
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Main Theme
|52.38%
|WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$!
|Drifting Away
|52.38%
|Cave Story
|Jenka 2
|52.38%
|Unlimited SaGa
|BT Ultimate
|47.62%
|Freedom Force
|Nuclear Winter Theme
|47.62%
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Beedle’s Shop
|47.62%
|Final Fantasy X
|Brass de Chocobo
|47.62%
|Asphalt: Urban GT
|Rock da Beat
|47.62%
|Wild Arms 3
|Migratory Birds — Wandering Bird – Scoundrels
|47.62%
|Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy-
|Seventh Moon
|47.62%
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|We’re Counting on You, Mario!
|42.86%
|Quantum Redshift
|Junkie XL – Crusher ft. Saffron
|38.10%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Mission to Deep Space
|33.33%
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|Boggly Woods
|33.33%
|Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising
|Ending
|28.57%
|Shenmue II
|Duck Race
|28.57%
|SiRen
|Karuwari II (Angel Edit)
|28.57%
|Ever 17: The Out of Infinity
|Qualle
|28.57%
|Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
|War Cry ~ Defeat the Enemy
|28.57%
|Shadow Hearts
|Imbroglio
|28.57%
|Super Mario Sunshine
|Noki Bay
|23.81%
|Dynasty Tactics
|Battlefield 3
|23.81%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Event: The Base
|23.81%
|Unlimited SaGa
|Cash’s Theme
|23.81%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Mithra
|19.05%
|WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$!
|4-Player Jump Rope
|19.05%
|Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
|Tarant
|14.29%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Event: Strategy
|14.29%
|Diablo II: Lord of Destruction
|Baal
|14.29%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|Darth Nihilus
|14.29%
|Dynasty Warriors 3
|Circuit (Ending Theme)
|14.29%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Awakening
Glad that WarioWare’s super weird “Drifting Away” is getting love. Not even the GBA’s sound chip can hold this one back! (Though, there’s been a lot of GBA love this tournament, so maybe it actually helps?)
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 12 will be active until Sunday August 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 13 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 13 is open until Thursday August 27th at 10:00PM Pacific