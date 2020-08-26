Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 13

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 11 Results

66.67% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Main Theme
52.38% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! Drifting Away
52.38% Cave Story Jenka 2
52.38% Unlimited SaGa BT Ultimate
47.62% Freedom Force Nuclear Winter Theme
47.62% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Beedle’s Shop
47.62% Final Fantasy X Brass de Chocobo
47.62% Asphalt: Urban GT Rock da Beat
47.62% Wild Arms 3 Migratory Birds — Wandering Bird – Scoundrels
47.62% Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy- Seventh Moon
47.62% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door We’re Counting on You, Mario!
42.86% Quantum Redshift Junkie XL – Crusher ft. Saffron
38.10% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Mission to Deep Space
33.33% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Boggly Woods
33.33% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Ending
28.57% Shenmue II Duck Race
28.57% SiRen Karuwari II (Angel Edit)
28.57% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity Qualle
28.57% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King War Cry ~ Defeat the Enemy
28.57% Shadow Hearts Imbroglio
28.57% Super Mario Sunshine Noki Bay
23.81% Dynasty Tactics Battlefield 3
23.81% Sonic Adventure 2 Event: The Base
23.81% Unlimited SaGa Cash’s Theme
23.81% Final Fantasy XI Mithra
19.05% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! 4-Player Jump Rope
19.05% Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura Tarant
14.29% Sonic Adventure 2 Event: Strategy
14.29% Diablo II: Lord of Destruction Baal
14.29% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Darth Nihilus
14.29% Dynasty Warriors 3 Circuit (Ending Theme)
14.29% Final Fantasy XI Awakening

Glad that WarioWare’s super weird “Drifting Away” is getting love. Not even the GBA’s sound chip can hold this one back! (Though, there’s been a lot of GBA love this tournament, so maybe it actually helps?)

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 12 will be active until Sunday August 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 13 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 13 is open until Thursday August 27th at 10:00PM Pacific