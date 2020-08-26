Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 13

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 11 Results

66.67% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Main Theme 52.38% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$! Drifting Away 52.38% Cave Story Jenka 2 52.38% Unlimited SaGa BT Ultimate 47.62% Freedom Force Nuclear Winter Theme 47.62% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Beedle's Shop 47.62% Final Fantasy X Brass de Chocobo 47.62% Asphalt: Urban GT Rock da Beat 47.62% Wild Arms 3 Migratory Birds — Wandering Bird – Scoundrels 47.62% Macross 7 -Shake the Heart of the Galaxy- Seventh Moon 47.62% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door We're Counting on You, Mario! 42.86% Quantum Redshift Junkie XL – Crusher ft. Saffron 38.10% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Mission to Deep Space 33.33% Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Boggly Woods 33.33% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Ending 28.57% Shenmue II Duck Race 28.57% SiRen Karuwari II (Angel Edit) 28.57% Ever 17: The Out of Infinity Qualle 28.57% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King War Cry ~ Defeat the Enemy 28.57% Shadow Hearts Imbroglio 28.57% Super Mario Sunshine Noki Bay 23.81% Dynasty Tactics Battlefield 3 23.81% Sonic Adventure 2 Event: The Base 23.81% Unlimited SaGa Cash's Theme 23.81% Final Fantasy XI Mithra 19.05% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! 4-Player Jump Rope 19.05% Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura Tarant 14.29% Sonic Adventure 2 Event: Strategy 14.29% Diablo II: Lord of Destruction Baal 14.29% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Darth Nihilus 14.29% Dynasty Warriors 3 Circuit (Ending Theme) 14.29% Final Fantasy XI Awakening Glad that WarioWare's super weird "Drifting Away" is getting love. Not even the GBA's sound chip can hold this one back! (Though, there's been a lot of GBA love this tournament, so maybe it actually helps?)

Newly Eliminated

23.81% Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour Intro Movie 23.81% Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King Healing Power of the Psalms ~ Friar's Determination 23.81% Runescape Scape Main 23.81% Dynasty Tactics Battlefield 3 23.81% Sonic Adventure 2 Event: The Base 23.81% Unlimited SaGa Cash's Theme 23.81% Final Fantasy XI Mithra 23.08% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Nar Shaddaa 23.08% Asphalt: Urban GT Electro Tiger 23.08% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Telos Restoration Zone 22.73% Knights of the Old Republic The Jedi Academy 22.73% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Startup Screen 22.73% Final Fantasy X-2 Kamomedan March 22.73% Mega Man Zero 2 Labo (Ciel's Lab) 22.73% Phantom Brave Friend 22.73% Technictix 62-1 22.73% Shenmue II The Path to Destiny 22.73% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Sensei's Theme 22.73% Dynasty Warriors 4 Straight Ahead 22.73% Unlimited SaGa Laura's Theme 22.73% Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django Solar Boy Django 22.22% Mega Man Zero 2 X, The Legend 22.22% Silent Hill 3 Letter – From The Lost Days 21.74% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Dantooine 21.74% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Goto's Yacht 19.05% WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Party Game$! 4-Player Jump Rope 19.05% Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura Tarant 14.29% Sonic Adventure 2 Event: Strategy 14.29% Diablo II: Lord of Destruction Baal 14.29% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords Darth Nihilus 14.29% Dynasty Warriors 3 Circuit (Ending Theme) 14.29% Final Fantasy XI Awakening

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 12 will be active until Sunday August 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 13 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 13 is open until Thursday August 27th at 10:00PM Pacific

