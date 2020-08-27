The Weekly Music Thread Gets Around To It

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt is courtesy of The Avocado’s very own KingKat:

What artists have you been meaning to explore but somehow haven’t gotten around to yet?

During our ongoing series Albums by the Year (posted each week by The Avocado’s very own Poison Plarn) I noticed a lot of people had Twigs’ full-length debut LP1 in their lists for 2014 (in addition to Plarn using the album cover as the header image). She’s been on my radar for quite some time, but even with all the rave reviews and Avocado love, I somehow never got to checking out any of her music. As I type this I’ve just finished listening to the aforementioned album for the first time – and I like it! No standout tracks at the moment, but I like how minimalist and futuristic it sounds and could see myself growing to appreciate this album more with subsequent listens.

So if you feel so inclined, please let us know which artists you’ve been meaning to get around to. And if someone else here happens to be familiar with any of those artists, feel free to make album recommendations – or if you’re feeling really ambitious, compile a playlist!

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

