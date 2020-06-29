Albums By The Year: 2014

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.

This week, we’re on 2014. See the spoiler below for my list, and post yours in the comments!

2014! FKA twigs – LP1

Kayo Dot – Coffins On Io

Spoon – They Want My Soul

Phantogram – Voices

White Lung – Deep Fantasy

Foxing – The Albatross

alt-J – This Is All Yours

Tove Lo – Queen Of The Clouds

Jucifer – District Of Dystopia

K.Flay – Life As A Dog

Against Me! – Transgender Dysphoria Blues

The Hotelier – Home, Like NoPlace Is There

Angel Olsen – Burn Your Fire For No Witness

Mitski – Bury Me At Makeout Creek [collapse]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...