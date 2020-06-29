Albums By The Year: 2014

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We started with the year 2000 and we’re moving forward through time, working our way to the present day.
This week, we’re on 2014. See the spoiler below for my list, and post yours in the comments!
FKA twigs – LP1
Kayo Dot – Coffins On Io
Spoon – They Want My Soul
Phantogram – Voices
White Lung – Deep Fantasy
Foxing – The Albatross
alt-J – This Is All Yours
Tove Lo – Queen Of The Clouds
Jucifer – District Of Dystopia
K.Flay – Life As A Dog
Against Me! – Transgender Dysphoria Blues
The Hotelier – Home, Like NoPlace Is There
Angel Olsen – Burn Your Fire For No Witness
Mitski – Bury Me At Makeout Creek